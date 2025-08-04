Follow us on:

Verge Technologies CEO Jimmy Jobe Reveals How One Platform Replaces Cloud Integrators and Consultants (Video)

When it comes to managing databases across multiple clouds, Verge Technologies has built something that the big players refuse to. In this compelling interview, President and CEO Jimmy Jobe explains how Verge is the first to offer true cloud convergence, managing many clouds as one. He shares how their AI-driven platform SentientDB delivers zero downtime, federated control, and cost savings, all while sidestepping the structural traps that keep cloud users locked in. If you’re thinking about the next five years of IT, this is the conversation you don’t want to miss.

About the company: Verge Technologies is a platform-as-a-service provider specialising in zero-downtime database management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Their flagship product, SentientDB, enables enterprises to orchestrate, optimise and automate database operations across distributed infrastructures.

