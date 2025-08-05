Firering Strategic Minerals Strengthens Limeco Position with Fresh Funding – Shard Capital

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), the AIM-listed mining company focused on quicklime production and lithium exploration, has taken a step forward in its growth strategy. With a successful £1.3 million fundraise through a placing and subscription of 85.9 million shares at 1.5p per share, Firering is now on track to solidify its position in Limeco Resources, its flagship Zambian quicklime project.

The funds raised will be used to exercise the first two tranches of Firering’s Limeco option agreement. This will increase Firering’s stake in Limeco to 30.7 percent, with the first tranche of $1 million already set to close by 31 July, boosting its ownership to 26.9 percent. According to analyst Sheldon Modeland at Shard Capital, “We are encouraged with the commitment from Firering’s existing shareholders and directors to ensure that funding is available to complete the 31 July 2025 and 30 October 2025 exercise payments as per the Option agreement and take its interest in Limeco to 30.7%.”

Despite some early operational delays in commercial quicklime output, Limeco is making consistent progress. Infrastructure upgrades to Kiln 1 are now underway following 70 consecutive days of uninterrupted production since 10 May 2025. The gasifier and water purification systems, commissioned earlier in February, have been running reliably without any downtime, a promising sign of long-term stability.

In parallel, refurbishment of Kiln 2 began in July, with hot commissioning expected by late Q3 or early Q4. Plans for Kilns 3 and 4 are also in the pipeline. The company achieved its first sale in June, and demand continues to rise, reinforcing the importance of bringing all remaining kilns online swiftly.

Debt financing discussions with a Zambian bank are progressing and are expected to finalise once daily output meets the required thresholds. “We understand that once the daily output consistently meets required levels, debt discussions with a leading Zambian bank will be finalised,” Modeland added.

Despite challenges, Firering remains poised to benefit from Zambia’s ambitious mining goals. The Zambian Ministry of Mines and Minerals has laid out plans to increase the country’s copper output from approximately 800ktpa to 3,000ktpa by 2031. As a future key supplier of high-quality quicklime, Firering is well positioned to support this industrial growth.

On a Final Note, Firering’s strategic progress in Zambia signals its transition from exploration to near-term production. With strong shareholder support, clear operational targets, and a rising market demand for quicklime, the company is firmly on track to play a pivotal role in the region’s industrial mineral supply chain.