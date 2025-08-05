Firering Strategic Minerals Strengthens Limeco Position with Fresh Funding – Shard Capital

Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals Strengthens Limeco Position with Fresh Funding

Firering Strategic Minerals
Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), the AIM-listed mining company focused on quicklime production and lithium exploration, has taken a step forward in its growth strategy. With a successful £1.3 million fundraise through a placing and subscription of 85.9 million shares at 1.5p per share, Firering is now on track to solidify its position in Limeco Resources, its flagship Zambian quicklime project.

The funds raised will be used to exercise the first two tranches of Firering’s Limeco option agreement. This will increase Firering’s stake in Limeco to 30.7 percent, with the first tranche of $1 million already set to close by 31 July, boosting its ownership to 26.9 percent. According to analyst Sheldon Modeland at Shard Capital, “We are encouraged with the commitment from Firering’s existing shareholders and directors to ensure that funding is available to complete the 31 July 2025 and 30 October 2025 exercise payments as per the Option agreement and take its interest in Limeco to 30.7%.”

Despite some early operational delays in commercial quicklime output, Limeco is making consistent progress. Infrastructure upgrades to Kiln 1 are now underway following 70 consecutive days of uninterrupted production since 10 May 2025. The gasifier and water purification systems, commissioned earlier in February, have been running reliably without any downtime, a promising sign of long-term stability.

In parallel, refurbishment of Kiln 2 began in July, with hot commissioning expected by late Q3 or early Q4. Plans for Kilns 3 and 4 are also in the pipeline. The company achieved its first sale in June, and demand continues to rise, reinforcing the importance of bringing all remaining kilns online swiftly.

Debt financing discussions with a Zambian bank are progressing and are expected to finalise once daily output meets the required thresholds. “We understand that once the daily output consistently meets required levels, debt discussions with a leading Zambian bank will be finalised,” Modeland added.

Despite challenges, Firering remains poised to benefit from Zambia’s ambitious mining goals. The Zambian Ministry of Mines and Minerals has laid out plans to increase the country’s copper output from approximately 800ktpa to 3,000ktpa by 2031. As a future key supplier of high-quality quicklime, Firering is well positioned to support this industrial growth.

Operational Highlights

  • £1.3m raised via placing and subscription.
  • Interest in Limeco to rise to 30.7% by October.
  • 70 days of uninterrupted production from Kiln 1 since May.
  • Gasifier and water systems running reliably since February.
  • Refurbishment of Kiln 2 underway, with commissioning set for Q3/Q4.
  • First quicklime sale completed in June, with follow-on demand evident.

On a Final Note, Firering’s strategic progress in Zambia signals its transition from exploration to near-term production. With strong shareholder support, clear operational targets, and a rising market demand for quicklime, the company is firmly on track to play a pivotal role in the region’s industrial mineral supply chain.

    Firering Strategic Minerals

    Firering Strategic Minerals increases stake in Limeco to 26.9%

    Firering Strategic Minerals has exercised the first tranche of its option to acquire an additional 6.4% stake in Limeco Resources, raising its total shareholding to 26.9%. The move reflects Firering’s confidence in Limeco’s quicklime project and long-term market potential.

    Firering Strategic Minerals Secures New Funding to Supercharge LimeCo Production Push (Video)

    Vassilios Carellas breaks down the decision to raise equity now, the operational breakthroughs at Kiln 1, and how upcoming upgrades to Kilns 2, 3, and 4 aim to cement the company’s critical role in quicklime production
    Firering Strategic Minerals

    Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01m to increase Limeco stake

    Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01 million through a placing and subscription of 67.3 million new shares at 1.5p each. The funds will support the exercise of the first two tranches of its option to increase its stake in Limeco Resources to 30.7% and help ramp up quicklime production.
    Firering Strategic Minerals

    Firering Strategic Minerals raises £1.01 million to advance Limeco quicklime project

    Firering Strategic Minerals plc has raised £1.01 million via a placing and subscription at 1.5 pence per share to fund the first two tranches of its Limeco option, increasing its stake to 26.9 per cent by 31 July 2025.
    Firering Strategic Minerals plc

    Lime’s transformation of industrial foundations

    A centuries-old mineral is reshaping how buildings cure and metals refine, positioning quicklime as a strategic industrial catalyst.
    Firering Strategic Minerals plc

    Enhancing limestone’s global impact

