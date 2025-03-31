Follow us on:

Time Finance Profits Surge, Book Grows 86% as New Strategy Targets £300m Lending

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is wrapping up its four-year transformation plan with record-breaking revenues, surging profitability, and an 86% increase in its lending book—now eyeing an ambitious £300 million target by 2028. CEO Ed Rimmer outlines how a sharper focus on secured lending, operational efficiency, and geographic expansion is fuelling momentum—and why the next growth phase leans into resilience, not reinvention. With 15 consecutive quarters of loan book growth and upgraded forecasts, this is one SME lender quietly building serious market share.

About Time Finance:

Time Finance is an alternative lender supporting around 10,000 UK SMEs through invoice finance, asset-based lending, and hard asset finance. The company has a strong focus on own-book lending and secured finance solutions.

