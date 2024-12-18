Ferro-Alloy Resources CEO Nick Bridgen on Game-Changing Updates in Vanadium and Carbon Black (Video)

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) CEO Nick Bridgen joins DirectorsTalk to discuss an update on its carbon black substitute product following the completion of a new marketing study.

In this interview, CEO Nick Bridgen discusses how the company’s vast vanadium deposit in Kazakhstan positions it as a potential industry leader, explores the transformative potential of its low-cost, eco-friendly carbon black substitute, and shares insights into its feasibility study advancements. With its dual focus on revolutionising tyre manufacturing and advancing vanadium applications, Ferro-Alloy Resources is shaping the future of industrial sustainability.

Ferro-Alloy Resources plc is a vanadium producer and developer of the large Balasausqandiq deposit in Kazakhstan, with innovative co-products such as its carbon black substitute driving value creation.