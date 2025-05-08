Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK floor coverings distributor, has announced it will release its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (FY24) on 12 May 2025.

