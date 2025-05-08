Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK floor coverings distributor, has announced it will release its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (FY24) on 12 May 2025.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise Group plc

Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, has successfully completed its Buyback Programme, achieving a total of £200,000.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group expands UK coverage with new logistics centre

Likewise Group plc expands its reach with a £1.2M logistics hub purchase in Plymouth, boosting UK coverage and promising strong growth in 2025.

Likewise Group reports £150.8m revenue milestone and 2025 expansion plans

Likewise Group plc reports significant growth with 2024 revenue at £150.8M, strong logistics advancements, and strategic 2025 expansion plans.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise reports positive trading update, total sales revenue up 11%

Likewise Group plc reports strong growth in October-November, with sales revenue up 11.0%. The UK floor coverings distributor aims for £200M in sales.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group reports 6.2% Sales Growth and Increased Dividends in H1 2024

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports a 6.2% sales revenue increase and 16.8% growth in Likewise Floors for H1 2024, despite challenging market conditions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group to release its interim results on 30 September 2024

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.