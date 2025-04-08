Likewise Group powers ahead with double-digit sales growth

Likewise Group has reported a 10.7% increase in sales for the first quarter of 2025, marking a robust start to the year. This growth trajectory underscores the company’s resilience and strategic positioning in the flooring distribution market.

The company’s performance reflects its successful navigation of market challenges and the effective execution of its expansion strategies. The 10.7% sales increase is a testament to the company’s ability to capitalise on market opportunities and meet customer demand.

Likewise Group’s focus on enhancing its product range and strengthening customer relationships has been pivotal in achieving this growth. The company’s commitment to delivering quality products and services has solidified its reputation in the industry, fostering customer loyalty and attracting new business.

The positive first-quarter results set a strong foundation for the remainder of the year. Likewise Group’s management remains optimistic about sustaining this growth momentum, with plans to further invest in infrastructure and expand market reach.

Likewise Group’s impressive start to 2025, marked by a 10.7% increase in first-quarter sales, highlights the company’s robust market position and effective growth strategies. As a leading distributor of floor coverings and associated products in the UK, Likewise Group continues to demonstrate resilience and a commitment to excellence in the industry.