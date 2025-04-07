Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Likewise Group Q1 sales up 10.7%, growth continues

Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK flooring distributor, has announced a particularly positive start to the year with Gross Sales Revenue in Q1 2025 increasing by 10.7% against the corresponding period last year. Sales in the Likewise Branded businesses have increased by 14.6%.

The sales progression has continued from the strong growth last Autumn where Group Sales Revenue in Q4 2024 increased by 10.2% against the previous year.

This growth is the result of the strategic decisions and investment the Group has made over recent years to establish a comprehensive Logistics Infrastructure to support the extensive Sales and Marketing activities, which will continue throughout 2025.

There are many initiatives through both Likewise and Valley to meaningfully accelerate the Group’s presence and subsequently continue to gain market share over the coming months, particularly through increased Point of Sale Displays and new product initiatives.

The recently purchased freehold logistics facility in Plymouth will be operational as anticipated at the beginning of May. Additional cutting capacity will be created during April within the Glasgow Distribution Hub in order to facilitate increasing volumes for the Likewise Network throughout 2025. Planning Permission to extend the freehold site in Newport South Wales is progressing and when the construction is completed will materially increase the Group’s processing and cutting capacity from early 2026.

The start of 2025 has provided a solid platform for the Group to achieve its corporate objectives for the year ahead.

Whilst January and February are traditionally lower trading months, March and the forthcoming months will benefit from the operational gearing effect which was also successfully delivered in H2 2024. This should take the Group to a higher level of profitability as reflected in current market forecasts for 2025. 

Tony Brewer, Chief Executive of Likewise, said:

“Following a particularly positive Autumn 2024, it is really encouraging that Q1 2025 has continued at pace.

This gives the Board every confidence in achieving this year’s objectives and more importantly significant further progress towards our medium term aspirations.    

We very much appreciate the contribution from all employees and the support of suppliers, customers and all stakeholders as we continue this exciting journey.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise Group plc

Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, has successfully completed its Buyback Programme, achieving a total of £200,000.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group expands UK coverage with new logistics centre

Likewise Group plc expands its reach with a £1.2M logistics hub purchase in Plymouth, boosting UK coverage and promising strong growth in 2025.

Likewise Group reports £150.8m revenue milestone and 2025 expansion plans

Likewise Group plc reports significant growth with 2024 revenue at £150.8M, strong logistics advancements, and strategic 2025 expansion plans.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise reports positive trading update, total sales revenue up 11%

Likewise Group plc reports strong growth in October-November, with sales revenue up 11.0%. The UK floor coverings distributor aims for £200M in sales.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group reports 6.2% Sales Growth and Increased Dividends in H1 2024

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports a 6.2% sales revenue increase and 16.8% growth in Likewise Floors for H1 2024, despite challenging market conditions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group to release its interim results on 30 September 2024

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.