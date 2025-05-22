Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK floor coverings distributor, has announced that it has closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme for all eligible employees.

Options were granted to 69 employees over a total of 3,110,144 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the share capital of the Company under its employee Save As You Earn share option scheme in accordance with HMRC rules, of which 2,071,814 vest in three years’ time and 1,038,330 vest in five years’ time. The 2025 SAYE options have an exercise price, calculated in accordance with the rules of the SAYE scheme, of 15 pence.

Details of the grant to Likewise Group’ PDMR who elected to subscribe for options in the 2025 SAYE scheme are shown below:

Director / PDMR Role Number of Ordinary Shares over which options granted Adrian Laffey Mainstream Residential Director 207,666

