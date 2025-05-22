Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK floor coverings distributor, has announced that it has closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme for all eligible employees.

Options were granted to 69 employees over a total of 3,110,144 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the share capital of the Company under its employee Save As You Earn share option scheme in accordance with HMRC rules, of which 2,071,814 vest in three years’ time and 1,038,330 vest in five years’ time. The 2025 SAYE options have an exercise price, calculated in accordance with the rules of the SAYE scheme, of 15 pence.

Details of the grant to Likewise Group’ PDMR who elected to subscribe for options in the 2025 SAYE scheme are shown below:

Director / PDMRRoleNumber of Ordinary Shares over which options granted
Adrian LaffeyMainstream Residential Director207,666

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise Group plc

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) has successfully closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme, granting options to 69 employees on over 3.1 million shares.
Likewise

Likewise Group delivers strong FY24 with continued growth in FY25

Likewise Group plc announces strong financial results for FY24, highlighting a 7.4% sales increase and strategic investments driving growth and profitability.

Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, is set to announce its FY24 Final Results on 12 May 2025.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group Q1 sales up 10.7%, growth continues

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports strong Q1 2025 growth, with a 10.7% rise in gross sales revenue, driven by strategic investments and enhanced logistics.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, has successfully completed its Buyback Programme, achieving a total of £200,000.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group expands UK coverage with new logistics centre

Likewise Group plc expands its reach with a £1.2M logistics hub purchase in Plymouth, boosting UK coverage and promising strong growth in 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.