Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Likewise Group raises £1.4m to support growth strategy

Likewise

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing and progressive UK floor coverings distributor is pleased to announce that it has raised c.£1.4 million pursuant to an equity subscription for 5,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company by Onward Opportunities Limited (LON:ONWD), an existing institutional shareholder in order to accelerate organic growth opportunities.

The subscription price is 25 pence per Ordinary Share representing a nil discount to the closing price on 6 August 2025 (being the last practicable day prior to the date of this Announcement).

The Subscription was originated by a reverse enquiry from an existing institutional shareholder looking to increase its holding in Likewise, having been unable to source stock in the secondary market. The net proceeds of the Subscription will be used for future growth investments as the company continues to take share in difficult markets.

The Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Subscription will rank in full for all dividends or other distributions hereafter declared, made or paid on the ordinary share capital of the Company and will rank pari passu in all other respects with all other ordinary shares in issue.

The Subscription is being conducted pursuant to the existing authorities granted to the Directors of the Company at its annual general meeting on 27 June 2025. The Subscription Ordinary Shares represent approximately 2 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital as enlarged by the Subscription Ordinary Shares.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for 5,500,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission“), with dealings expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 11 August 2025.

Following Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will be 252,983,480 and the Company now holds 2,317,895 shares in treasury. The total voting rights in the Company is now 250,665,585 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Likewise under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tony Brewer, Chief Executive of Likewise Group plc, said:

“The Board has taken the opportunity to create additional capital for the future development of the Group. As previously communicated, it is intended to fund the impending Newport extension from internal cash flow, however the Board is actively considering further initiatives to meaningfully increase the operational capability and enabling sales revenue to exceed £250 million.

Therefore, this new capital will be retained in an investment account and not absorbed into the Group’s working capital cycles. We thank Laurence Hulse and the Team at Onward Opportunities for their ongoing support.”

Laurence Hulse, Lead Fund Manager of Onward Opportunities Limited, said:

“Onward Opportunities first invested in Likewise a year ago at 14p into its nursery of holdings, having spotted some emerging competitive advantages, and that these were driving increased profitability and market share gains. This year, those advantages appear to be intensifying with associated revenue and profit gains in spite of a tough market backdrop, leading Onward Opportunities to increase its investment further into the company. As Onward Opportunities Limited is one of the few UK funds with fund inflows this year, it can provide growth capital directly into the company to accelerate some of Likewise’ competitive advantages. This is the sort of capital allocation function that public markets can so ably provide. Onwards.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise

Likewise Group raises £1.4m to support growth strategy

Likewise Group has secured approximately £1.4 million through a subscription of 5.5 million new shares by Onward Opportunities. The funding will be used to accelerate future growth initiatives, with shares admitted to trading on AIM from 11 August 2025.
Likewise

Steady momentum behind the scenes at Likewise Group

Likewise Group pushes deeper into retail and contractor channels, underpinned by a rising sales run rate and fresh logistics investment as it steadies towards its medium-term ambitions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) has successfully closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme, granting options to 69 employees on over 3.1 million shares.
Likewise

Likewise Group delivers strong FY24 with continued growth in FY25

Likewise Group plc announces strong financial results for FY24, highlighting a 7.4% sales increase and strategic investments driving growth and profitability.

Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, is set to announce its FY24 Final Results on 12 May 2025.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group Q1 sales up 10.7%, growth continues

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports strong Q1 2025 growth, with a 10.7% rise in gross sales revenue, driven by strategic investments and enhanced logistics.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple