Likewise Group raises £1.4m to support growth strategy

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing and progressive UK floor coverings distributor is pleased to announce that it has raised c.£1.4 million pursuant to an equity subscription for 5,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company by Onward Opportunities Limited (LON:ONWD), an existing institutional shareholder in order to accelerate organic growth opportunities.

The subscription price is 25 pence per Ordinary Share representing a nil discount to the closing price on 6 August 2025 (being the last practicable day prior to the date of this Announcement).

The Subscription was originated by a reverse enquiry from an existing institutional shareholder looking to increase its holding in Likewise, having been unable to source stock in the secondary market. The net proceeds of the Subscription will be used for future growth investments as the company continues to take share in difficult markets.

The Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Subscription will rank in full for all dividends or other distributions hereafter declared, made or paid on the ordinary share capital of the Company and will rank pari passu in all other respects with all other ordinary shares in issue.

The Subscription is being conducted pursuant to the existing authorities granted to the Directors of the Company at its annual general meeting on 27 June 2025. The Subscription Ordinary Shares represent approximately 2 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital as enlarged by the Subscription Ordinary Shares.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for 5,500,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission“), with dealings expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 11 August 2025.

Following Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will be 252,983,480 and the Company now holds 2,317,895 shares in treasury. The total voting rights in the Company is now 250,665,585 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Likewise under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tony Brewer, Chief Executive of Likewise Group plc, said: “The Board has taken the opportunity to create additional capital for the future development of the Group. As previously communicated, it is intended to fund the impending Newport extension from internal cash flow, however the Board is actively considering further initiatives to meaningfully increase the operational capability and enabling sales revenue to exceed £250 million. Therefore, this new capital will be retained in an investment account and not absorbed into the Group’s working capital cycles. We thank Laurence Hulse and the Team at Onward Opportunities for their ongoing support.”

Laurence Hulse, Lead Fund Manager of Onward Opportunities Limited, said: “Onward Opportunities first invested in Likewise a year ago at 14p into its nursery of holdings, having spotted some emerging competitive advantages, and that these were driving increased profitability and market share gains. This year, those advantages appear to be intensifying with associated revenue and profit gains in spite of a tough market backdrop, leading Onward Opportunities to increase its investment further into the company. As Onward Opportunities Limited is one of the few UK funds with fund inflows this year, it can provide growth capital directly into the company to accelerate some of Likewise’ competitive advantages. This is the sort of capital allocation function that public markets can so ably provide. Onwards.”

