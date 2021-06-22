Cerillion Long-Term Incentive Plan

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that on 21 June 2021, options over a total of 75,000 shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company were granted, at 0.5 pence each, representing approximately 0.25% of the current issued share capital of the Company. The Options have been granted to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities pursuant to the Company’s senior management team Long-Term Incentive Plan, details of which were announced on 19 September 2017.

PDMR Number of Options granted on 21 June 2021 Alistair Carwardine 10,000 Arif Bhavnagarwalla 10,000 Mark Nicholls 15,000 Amit McCann 20,000 Andrew Smith 10,000 Richard Doughty 10,000

Cerillion is a leading provider of mission critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management, with a 21-year track record in providing comprehensive revenue and customer management solutions. The Company has 90 customers across 44 countries, principally serving the telecommunications market.