Cerillion Long-Term Incentive Plan

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that on 21 June 2021, options over a total of 75,000 shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company were granted, at 0.5 pence each, representing approximately 0.25% of the current issued share capital of the Company. The Options have been granted to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities pursuant to the Company’s senior management team Long-Term Incentive Plan, details of which were announced on 19 September 2017.
|PDMR
|Number of Options granted on 21 June 2021
|Alistair Carwardine
|10,000
|Arif Bhavnagarwalla
|10,000
|Mark Nicholls
|15,000
|Amit McCann
|20,000
|Andrew Smith
|10,000
|Richard Doughty
|10,000
Cerillion is a leading provider of mission critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management, with a 21-year track record in providing comprehensive revenue and customer management solutions. The Company has 90 customers across 44 countries, principally serving the telecommunications market.