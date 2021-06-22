Twitter
Cerillion Long-Term Incentive Plan

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that on 21 June 2021, options over a total of 75,000 shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company were granted, at 0.5 pence each, representing approximately 0.25% of the current issued share capital of the Company. The Options have been granted to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities pursuant to the Company’s senior management team Long-Term Incentive Plan, details of which were announced on 19 September 2017.

PDMRNumber of Options granted on 21 June 2021
Alistair Carwardine10,000
Arif Bhavnagarwalla10,000
Mark Nicholls15,000
Amit McCann20,000
Andrew Smith10,000
Richard Doughty10,000

Cerillion is a leading provider of mission critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management, with a 21-year track record in providing comprehensive revenue and customer management solutions. The Company has 90 customers across 44 countries, principally serving the telecommunications market.

Cerillion plc

