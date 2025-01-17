Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

The UK technology sector continues to evolve as one of the most dynamic areas for investors, driven by advancements in software, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). For 2025, a range of companies across sectors like SaaS, telecom solutions, IoT, and even iGaming are capturing investor interest through innovation and strategic growth. This article explores some of the top UK-listed technology stocks to watch, offering insights into their operations, market positioning, and future growth potential. Whether you’re seeking exposure to established players or up-and-coming disruptors, this list highlights companies poised to make an impact.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) provides telecom software solutions and enterprise cloud solutions. It has established a reputation within the global telecoms market for being a leading supplier of carrier-grade, enterprise billing and CRM software, supporting fixed wire, mobile, broadband and TV communications service providers.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies. They estimate their controls are used approximately 1.2 billion times per day, in more than 100 countries, by over 10% of the world’s population.

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON: CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.

Tern PLC (LON:TERN) is an AIM-listed provider of venture capital to exciting IoT innovators seeking scale and market share.

They provide its investors with a unique opportunity to capitalise on the rapid growth of IoT having developed a portfolio that has delivered solid NAV growth since set up in 2013.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. ITIM’s advanced AI engine optimises pricing and stock levels, and integrates with suppliers for efficient collaboration.

If you are looking to diversify into a Nasdaq stock, Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMGI) is one of the world’s leading iGaming groups, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products. It has an innovative and proprietary technology platform that enables configurable and scalable iGaming platforms and operate some of the industry’s most iconic brands, including Meridianbet, Expanse Studios, MexPlay, R Kings Competitions, Classics For A Cause and GM-AG.

Golden Matrix Group: A Billion-Dollar iGaming Vision Backed by Innovation and Growth (Video)