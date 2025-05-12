Follow us on:

Cerillion H1 Results due 19th May, Investor Presentation 28th May

Cerillion

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 on Monday, 19 May 2025.

Louis Hall, CEO, and Andrew Dickson, CFO, will also host an online presentation of the Company’s results on Wednesday, 28 May at 12.30 p.m. At this event, they will discuss the Company’s first-half performance and growth prospects, following which they will take questions in a Q&A session.

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the online presentation at https://bit.ly/CER_H125_results_webinar. Further information can be obtained from KTZ Communications.

