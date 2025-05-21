Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion Plc on track to meet consensus market expectations

Cerillion plc

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Chief Executive Officer Louis Hall caught up with DirectorsTalk to discuss interim results, new customer wins and confidence in its full-year growth forecast.

Q1: Louis, just looking at today’s results, can you just talk us through the key features?

A: So, revenue and earnings were a little lower compared to the first half of last year, but this is a timing issue to do with where our customers’ software subscription agreement extensions and renewals land. Last year, the majority of these extensions and renewals occurred in the first half, whereas we anticipate that most of these will land in the second half of this year.

Overall, we’re confident we’re on track to grow by around 12% in line with consensus forecasts over the full year, supported by our backorder growing by 23% year on year, as at the end of April. On the back of an $11 million new customer contract signed in January with one of the national telcos in Armenia, which will make a strong contribution into H2, and an £8 million extension signed with the existing European customer in April that will also contribute into H2.

Consequently, we’ve increased our dividend by 20%.

Q2: Is the recent slowdown in global growth impacting on Cerillion’s markets?

A2: Not really. Telecoms, as we said before, is a market in which sales cycles are usually quite long anyway, they are long-term investment decisions being made about critical infrastructure, which tends to be less impacted. I think to the extent that telcos are looking to cut costs these days, driven by a need to keep investing in more and more new technologies to deliver new services and the fact that customers’ wallets are not infinitely elastic means that there are pressures on telcos to cut costs.

I think that plays to our strengths because what we’re offering is a much more cost-effective, size-fits-all solution that is way more cost-effective than the more tailored solutions that are very service heavy, that are provided by our traditional competitors.

Q3: You mentioned earlier a new customer win in Armenia, could you tell us more about that?

A3: We’re really excited about this one. So, this is a whole new region for Cerillion, Eurasia, I guess, and this is one of the national telcos in Armenia. They provide the full range of fixed, mobile, broadband, TV services, what we call quad-play, and they have aggressive expansion plans.

I think this is a really important customer for us in the future, not just in terms of the value of this customer itself, but also the springboard to provide for further sales in that really interesting region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Cerillion confirms strong pipeline and full-year outlook

Cerillion plc reports its interim results for H1 2025, showcasing resilience with increased recurring revenue and a robust back-order book despite a 7% revenue dip.
Cerillion

Cerillion H1 Results due 19th May, Investor Presentation 28th May

Cerillion plc will release its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 on 19 May 2025, with a follow-up online presentation on 28 May.
Cerillion

Cerillion confident on outlook with strong pipeline

Cerillion plc announces projected first-half revenue of £20.9m, reflecting a shift in software license renewals. Strong customer pipeline signals growth ahead.
Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
Cerillion

Cerillion awarded $11.4m BSS/OSS software contract

Cerillion plc secures a $11.4m contract with a Caucasus telecom operator, boosting its BSS/OSS software reach to over one million customers.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.