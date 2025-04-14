Cerillion confident on outlook with strong pipeline

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced an update on trading for the first six months of its current financial year ending 30 September 2025.

Revenue is expected to be c. £20.9m (H1 2024: £22.5m), with the difference reflecting the anticipated higher weighting of software licence renewals/extensions to the second half of FY 2025, compared to FY 2024 when the majority of renewals/extensions occurred in the first half. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be c.£10.0m (H1 2024: £11.0m). Net cash at 31 March 2025 has increased to approximately £31.0m (31 March 2024: £26.6m), further strengthening the Company’s balance sheet. Cerillion’s new customer pipeline remains very strong and a little ahead of last year’s record level.

The Company remains very well-placed to meet market expectations for the current financial year and beyond. This is supported by a number of factors, including January’s major new contract win worth $11.4m, a term renewal worth £5.4m agreed in March with a major European customer, as well as another significant European customer recently confirming its intention to use Cerillion’s BSS/OSS software as the platform to support a substantial, tier-1 customer base it recently acquired in its home market. This major migration programme is expected to benefit revenues in both the current and next financial year.

Cerillion’s Board expects to announce interim results around mid-May when it will also provide a further update on current trading.

