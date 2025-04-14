Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion confident on outlook with strong pipeline

Cerillion

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced an update on trading for the first six months of its current financial year ending 30 September 2025.

Revenue is expected to be c. £20.9m (H1 2024: £22.5m), with the difference reflecting the anticipated higher weighting of software licence renewals/extensions to the second half of FY 2025, compared to FY 2024 when the majority of renewals/extensions occurred in the first half. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be c.£10.0m (H1 2024: £11.0m). Net cash at 31 March 2025 has increased to approximately £31.0m (31 March 2024: £26.6m), further strengthening the Company’s balance sheet. Cerillion’s new customer pipeline remains very strong and a little ahead of last year’s record level.

The Company remains very well-placed to meet market expectations for the current financial year and beyond. This is supported by a number of factors, including January’s major new contract win worth $11.4m, a term renewal worth £5.4m agreed in March with a major European customer, as well as another significant European customer recently confirming its intention to use Cerillion’s BSS/OSS software as the platform to support a substantial, tier-1 customer base it recently acquired in its home market. This major migration programme is expected to benefit revenues in both the  current and next financial year.

Cerillion’s Board expects to announce interim results around mid-May when it will also provide a further update on current trading. 

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion plc

Cerillion Latest Research Highlights Potential Strong H2 says Singer

The telecoms software provider is expected to rebound significantly, underpinned by solid existing customer relationships and a robust expansion pipeline.
Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
Cerillion

Cerillion CEO on $11.4m telecoms deal and growth strategy (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc secures an $11.4M contract with a leading telecoms operator, marking a major step in digital transformation and expanding their presence in Eurasia.
Cerillion plc : LON:CER

Cerillion plc’s Growth Story: A Hidden Gem in UK Tech – Panmure Liberum

Cerillion, a leading UK-based software company, excels in Business and Operations Support Systems, showcasing strong market growth and financial resilience.

Cerillion Plc Secures $11.4 Million Deal with National Telecoms Operator (Video)

Cerillion plc secures a transformative $11.4m contract with a telecom giant, paving the way for market growth and innovative service delivery in Eurasia.
Cerillion

Cerillion awarded $11.4m BSS/OSS software contract

Cerillion plc secures a $11.4m contract with a Caucasus telecom operator, boosting its BSS/OSS software reach to over one million customers.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.