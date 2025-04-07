Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

Technology Stocks

Investor sentiment is shifting as concerns grow around the valuations of large US technology firms. In response, many are turning their attention to overlooked opportunities in the UK tech sector. A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.

Among those gaining attention are Cerillion plc, itim Group plc, Tern plc, and CyanConnode Holdings Ltd, each positioned in different areas of the technology market but benefiting from renewed interest in UK-based innovation.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER)

Cerillion provides billing, charging, and customer relationship management software, primarily for the telecommunications sector. The company reported strong financial results for the fiscal year ending 30 September 2024, with revenue up 12% to £43.8 million and adjusted pre-tax profit rising 18% to £19.8 million.

Despite this performance, its share price recently declined 13% over a three-month period, leading some to see it as undervalued and a potential opportunity for value-focused investors.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM)

itim Group develops SaaS solutions to help store-based retailers compete more effectively with online competitors. Its technology, underpinned by artificial intelligence, focuses on price optimisation, stock control, and supplier collaboration.

With physical retailers continuing to digitise their operations, itim Group’s offering is well positioned to support that transition and attract institutional interest.

Tern plc (LON:TERN)

Tern is a technology investment company with a particular focus on the Internet of Things (IoT). Rather than offering a single product or service, Tern gives investors exposure to a portfolio of innovative private IoT firms.

Its strategy is to identify early-stage companies with scalable business models and to support them as they expand, providing potential upside across multiple holdings.

CyanConnode Holdings Ltd (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode is a specialist in narrowband RF mesh networking, used predominantly in smart metering and IoT systems. The company is active in several large-scale deployments, particularly in India.

A recent £5 million unsecured loan facility from an existing investor has strengthened its balance sheet and will support ongoing rollout and project delivery. This backing signals confidence in the company’s direction and prospects.

The renewed focus on UK technology stocks comes as part of a broader trend of rebalancing away from high-growth, high-valuation US tech names. UK companies like Cerillion, itim Group, Tern, and CyanConnode offer differentiated technology and, in some cases, more grounded valuations.

For investors seeking alternatives with strong growth narratives, the UK tech sector may present an underappreciated opportunity.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode secures £5 million unsecured loan from substantial shareholder Axia Investments

CyanConnode Holdings secures a £5 million loan from Axia Investments to accelerate growth in India's smart metering market, enhancing its competitive edge.
Tern Plc

Tern updates on Sure Ventures’ £1.52 million sale of Getvisibility

Tern Plc highlights Sure Ventures PLC's strategic sale of Getvisibility, anticipating a £1.52 million cash inflow to enhance shareholder value and support growth.
Tern plc

Tern portfolio company Device Authority partners with Microsoft and CyberArk

Tern Plc announces Device Authority's partnership with Microsoft and CyberArk to enhance IoT security in manufacturing, aligning with NIST's latest framework.
itim group

itim Group CFO Ian Hayes on EBITDA growth, new contracts and 2025 outlook

Discover how itim Group plc's CFO Ian Hayes shares insights on a remarkable 260% EBITDA growth, new contracts, and future opportunities for the company.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode secures two major follow-on orders from Montecarlo Limited

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has secured significant follow-on orders totaling 872,000 Omnimesh Modules for smart metering projects in India, enhancing its market presence.
itim group

itim Group’s Strong FY24 Performance Sparks Upgraded Forecasts – Zeus Capital

itim's robust financial performance, driven by key contract wins and revenue growth, has significantly exceeded expectations, learn more

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.