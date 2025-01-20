Cerillion awarded $11.4m BSS/OSS software contract

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that it has signed a major new contract, worth $11.4m, with a national telecoms operator in the Caucasus region. The initial term of the agreement is five years, and it has scope to expand further over time. The new contract supports existing consensus market guidance.

Cerillion will be providing its BSS/OSS software to support over one million B2B and B2C customers across fixed, mobile, broadband and TV services. Implementation work is commencing immediately, and the revenue benefits will start to come through meaningfully in the second half of the current financial year.

The Company’s model of providing an out-of-the-box, but highly configurable solution, which can support the whole range of a telecom provider’s offering on a single SaaS-based platform was a major differentiator in the selection process. In addition, Cerillion’s solution is upgraded regularly, with new features, and with industry standard APIs across the suite. This is operationally and financially highly attractive and contrasts with the prevailing bespoke approach, which is dominant across the market. A bespoke approach is traditionally associated with multiple years of implementation, higher risk and substantially higher costs.

Louis Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Cerillion plc, commented, “After a rigorous tender process, we are delighted to have been awarded this contract. It is another demonstration that our SaaS-based, productised approach is highly attractive, both financially and operationally, when compared to traditional bespoke solutions. “The decision over what approach to take for the enterprise software layer is a critical one. Our solution enables telcos to monetise their network infrastructure assets, increase revenue from their assets, enhance efficiencies and drive the customer experience at lower cost and more simply than other solutions.”