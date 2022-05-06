Analyst corner – Expert insight into Cerillion, Dialight, Symphony Environmental, Surface Transforms and CyanConnode

In Analysts’ corner, DirectorsTalk brings you exclusive professional opinions from five of the leading equity research analysts on five companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is a highly innovative company, with its own patented materials technology and a team of PhD-qualified scientists and degree-qualified engineers who are continually developing new processes for the production of carbon-ceramic materials and new products for various applications.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years? experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) is the world leader in LED industrial lighting technology with millions of LED fixtures installed worldwide. The company?s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment and support its customers? ESG agendas.

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.