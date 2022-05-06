Twitter
Analyst corner – Expert insight into Cerillion, Dialight, Symphony Environmental, Surface Transforms and CyanConnode

Analyst corner

In Analysts’ corner, DirectorsTalk brings you exclusive professional opinions from five of the leading equity research analysts on five companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.

Symphony Environmental “at a real inflection point” says Hybridan (LON:SYM)

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is a highly innovative company, with its own patented materials technology and a team of PhD-qualified scientists and degree-qualified engineers who are continually developing new processes for the production of carbon-ceramic materials and new products for various applications.

Surface Transforms’ Knowsley factory transformation is significant says Zeus

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years? experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Cerillion plc: Strong order backlog, robust pipeline and telecom drivers underpin confidence (LON:CER)

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) is the world leader in LED industrial lighting technology with millions of LED fixtures installed worldwide. The company?s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment and support its customers? ESG agendas.

Dialight plc ‘Positive outlook of margin expansion & multiple revenue growth drivers’ says Investec, Scott Cagehin

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

CyanConnode revenue opportunity hundreds of millions (Analyst Interview)
