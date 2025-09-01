Intertek acquires Envirolab to expand environmental testing in Australia

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK), a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has announced the acquisition of Envirolab, an industry-leading provider of environmental testing and analysis in Australia.

· Increased regulatory requirements, corporate sustainability commitments and heightened public awareness are driving rapid growth in the global environmental testing market

· The acquisition of Envirolab establishes Intertek as one of the market leaders in Australia’s attractive environmental testing sector

· Unlocks compelling commercial synergies through Intertek’s broad client base in Australia and complementary industry leading sustainability solutions

Watch the video: https://www.intertek.com/investors/envirolab-video/

Envirolab’s test offering includes soil, water, air, materials, biological and chemical substances, PFAS and other emerging contaminants, supporting clients across critical end-markets including government, industrials, infrastructure, natural resources, energy and construction. The business employs more than 200 highly skilled professionals across five laboratories in Australia and New Zealand and generated revenues of £28m in the financial year ended June 2025.

As the leading independent environmental testing laboratory in Australia, Envirolab has built a reputation as the quality leader, driven by its strong customer-centric culture. Over the past three years, the business has delivered consistent double-digit revenue growth, strong margins and robust cash generation with strong returns on invested capital. Recent investments in state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced testing technologies, and expanded capacity – most notably its brand new 46,000+ square foot laboratory in Perth, Western Australia – demonstrate its commitment to innovation and service excellence.

Sustainability is the movement of our time, with environmental testing a critical tool in enabling governments, businesses, and communities to make informed science-based decisions that preserve the environment and safeguard human health. The global environmental testing market is currently valued at approximately US$20bn and is expected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR between 2025 and 2033, with Asia Pacific – representing around 15% of this market – forecast to be the fastest-growing region at 7.4%. As the demand for environmental testing expands, Envirolab is ideally positioned to benefit from increased regulatory requirements, corporate sustainability commitments, and heightened public awareness.

Envirolab is strongly positioned for continued expansion in high-growth, high-margin segments, and its integration with Intertek creates the opportunity to unlock attractive commercial synergies. Intertek’s scale positions in Assurance, Mining, Energy and Infrastructure in Australia will provide significant new client win opportunities in environmental testing, while Intertek’s industry-leading ATIC solutions will expand and strengthen relationships with Envirolab’s existing clients.

Transaction highlights

· Acquisition of a leading high quality environmental testing business in Australia with strong growth and margin track record

· Exposure to the fast growth and attractive APAC environmental testing market, driven by sustainability, regulation and public awareness

· Attractive portfolio of advanced environmental solutions across Australia

· Strong commercial synergies with Intertek’s broad client base in Australia and industry leading sustainability offering

· High quality management team and technical expertise joining the Intertek network

· Strong value creation opportunity with high revenue growth in the high margin and capital light environmental testing ATIC space

André Lacroix, Intertek’s CEO, said: “Envirolab will provide Intertek with a high-quality environmental laboratory business in Australia, underpinned by deep technical expertise and a proven track record of growth and profitability. We look forward to working with the Envirolab team to seize the truly exciting growth opportunities in the environmental testing industry and meet the heightened demand for comprehensive Risk-based Quality Assurance solutions.”