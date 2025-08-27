Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fidelity Asian Values reports 17% share price rise over 12 months 

Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) monthly factsheet for July 2025.

Portfolio Manager Commentary 

The Trust’s NAV rose +12.4% during the 12-month period ended 31 July 2025, outperforming its reference index which rose by +7.1%. The Trust’s share price increased by +17.0 over the same period.   

Our process is driven by owning good businesses run by management we trust and owning them only when we have ample margin of safety – this often leads us to take contrarian positions as it is easier to find undervalued businesses in such areas of the market. Following this philosophy, we have a significant percentage of our portfolio in China and Hong Kong which enhanced relative returns. Meanwhile, the overweight exposure to Indonesia compared to the index detracted as small caps saw a sharp fall in share prices. From a sector perspective, selections within materials and consumer discretionary added value.   

Given this approach, stock selection was the key contributor to the Trust’s relative performance. Of late, investors seem to be rotating out of growth stocks and into value names in the Asian small-cap space. This trend should continue as small-cap value stocks remain at a significant discount to small-cap growth stocks in Asia.   

Overall, the Trust was overweight consumer discretionary, financials, consumer staples and energy. At a country level, it was overweight China, Indonesia, and Australia. 

FAS Factsheet at 31 July 2025 (1)Download

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values reports 17% share price rise over 12 months 

The Trust’s NAV rose 12.4% over the 12 months to 31 July 2025, ahead of the index at 7.1%, with the share price up 17.0%. Stock selection was the key driver of relative performance, with holdings in China and Hong Kong adding value, while overweight exposure to Indonesia detracted.
Fidelity

Fidelity favours investing in Chinese small and mid-cap companies (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values Investment Director Himalee Bahl highlights the Trust’s disciplined value-focused approach amid market uncertainty. By targeting undervalued small and mid-cap companies across China, Indonesia, and South Korea, the Trust avoids momentum-driven areas such as AI-related stocks in Taiwan and expensive Indian small caps.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values significantly outperforms its index over 1 year (LON:FAS)

Over the 12 months to 30 June 2025, the Trust’s NAV rose 4.9%, outperforming its reference index which fell 0.1%, while the share price gained 6.9%. Stock selection was the key driver, with contrarian positions in China and Australia and picks in materials and consumer staples adding value, though an overweight in Indonesian small caps detracted.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values gains on significant China exposure (LON: FAS)

The Trust’s NAV rose by 1.8% for the 12 months to 31 May 2025, outperforming its reference index, which declined 0.6%. Strong stock selection, particularly in China, materials, and technology, contributed to gains, while overweight positions in Indonesian small caps detracted.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values outperforms with contrarian small-cap strategy

Discover how Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) leverages a contrarian approach to invest in smaller Asian companies, driving substantial returns and outperforming benchmarks.
Fidelity

Asia investment trust maintains China, Indonesia, Australia overweight versus index

Discover Fidelity Asian Values plc's April 2025 insights, highlighting strategic investments in China, Hong Kong, and emerging markets for superior returns.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple