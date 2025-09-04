Babcock International hosts Marine sector investor teach-in at Rosyth shipyard

Babcock International Group Plc (LON:BAB) the defence company, is hosting a teach-in for analysts and investors at its shipyard in Rosyth, Scotland, focusing on its naval Design & Build and Support functions (representing around a 20% of Group revenue), within the Marine sector.

There will be presentations from the Marine leadership team and a site tour.

The event will highlight and explain the Marine sector’s:

· Strong platform for growth, underpinned by Babcock’s unparalleled specialist capabilities

· Structural growth opportunity driven by global naval fleet recapitalisation

· Increased opportunity set for Design & Build over the medium-term, and Support over the longer term.

· Organic investment plans to support growth, aligned with the Group’s capital allocation priorities

· Confidence in the Marine sector delivering mid-single digit growth and margin improvement to 9%+ over the medium term, in line with the Group’s medium-term guidance

With opening remarks from Babcock CEO David Lockwood, our Marine CEO Sir Nick Hine will be joined by Arrowhead Managing Director Paul Watson, Chief Commercial Officer, Marine Ilgi Kim and Managing Director, Marine Programmes Phil Craig.

The presentations will be webcast live from 09.00, and subsequently available for replay. A transcript will also be available. To watch the webcast please visit: www.babcockinternational.com/investors/results-and-presentations/.

The presentation contains no inside information and there will be no updates on current trading provided.