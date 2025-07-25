Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Surface Transforms Delivers 72% Revenue Surge on Turnaround of Manufacturing Operations

Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms PLC (LON:SCE) has reported a strong trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2025, with revenue expected at approximately £8.1 million, up from £4.7 million a year earlier — reflecting a remarkable 72% increase year-on-year.

“During Q2 2025 we started to deliver sustainable improvements in output, yield and quality and we are cautiously confident this level of performance will be maintained in the second half of the year and beyond. … While there remains a lot still to do we are encouraged that a pivotal change has occurred.”
— Kevin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer

The surge in revenue has been driven by a pivotal turnaround in manufacturing yield, which rose to 77% in Q2 from just 49% in Q1 2025, significantly enhancing production capacity and output consistency. Share price reacted strongly, rising approximately 50% to 1.39 pence in the London market on the day of the announcement.

Operationally, the company improved its gross cash position to £1.2 million by 30 June (up from £500,000 at 31 December 2024), while benefiting from £12.9 million in customer cash advances, of which repayments are expected to begin in H2 2025. Surface Transforms has drawn £9.8 million from a £13.2 million ERDF loan to fund capital expenditure, with full utilisation scheduled by year-end. Management anticipates year-end gross cash of around £1.0 million, supported by £2.5 million in VAT and R&D tax receipts.

Looking ahead, the company forecasts approximately 20% revenue growth in H2 2025 compared with H1, assuming continued yield stability and customer repayment progress.

Leadership changes include the departure of COO Stephen Easton, replaced effective 1 August 2025 by Gareth Laker, previously Manufacturing Technology Manager and instrumental in the recent operational improvements.

About Surface Transforms PLC:
Based in Liverpool and listed on AIM under the ticker SCE, Surface Transforms develops and manufactures carbon-fibre-reinforced ceramic brake discs, serving global original equipment manufacturers. It is the UK’s only producer of carbon-ceramic brake discs and one of just two mainstream companies globally in this specialised sector. Its next-generation technology uses interwoven continuous carbon fibre to deliver lighter, more durable, and thermally efficient brake systems than traditional iron or competitor ceramic designs.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms H1 2025 revenue up 72% as yields rise

Surface Transforms expects H1 2025 revenue of about £8.1m, up 72% year on year. Q2 yield improved to 77% from 49% in Q1. Customer advances reached £12.9m, with repayments due in H2.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms reports 2024 revenue growth and operational progress

Surface Transforms Plc reports a 13% rise in revenue for 2024, reflecting strong customer support and strategic investments amidst operational challenges.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms issues first SIP shares

Surface Transforms plc has announced the issuance of 21.4 million shares under its Share Incentive Plan, designed to motivate employees through share ownership.

Surface Transforms CFO Isabelle Maddock to retire

Surface Transforms plc announces CFO retirement and succession plan as Isabelle Maddock steps down in 2025, welcoming Steven Harrison as Interim CFO.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms revenues increased 58% to £4.7m

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) reports a 58% revenue increase for H1-2024 to £4.7m and outlines strategic updates amidst slower-than-expected growth.
Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms appoints Andrew Kitchingman as non-executive Chair

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple