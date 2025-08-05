Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

CyanConnode secures £1.2m follow-on order for in MENA region

CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a global provider of IoT communication and smart metering solutions, hsd announced that it has received a follow-on order worth over AED 5.8m (£1.2 million) for cellular gateways in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This latest award forms part of an expanding multi-year deployment, which began with an initial order announced on 4 August 2022, followed by further scaling through a Letter of Award announced on 28 October 2024.  Under the terms of this latest contract, the Company will supply its cellular gateways to support the rollout of smart electricity metering infrastructure. All equipment under this order is scheduled for delivery within the current financial year ending 31 March 2026, with revenue to be recognised accordingly.

John Cronin, CyanConnode CEO, commented:

“We are delighted to have received a further follow-on order for this project in the MENA region. It builds on the momentum from our 2022 initial contract and the 2024 expansion, strengthening our strategic partnership with the client. This order enhances revenue visibility and supports our global growth trajectory.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CyanConnode

CyanConnode secures £1.2m follow-on order for in MENA region

CyanConnode has received a follow-on order worth over AED 5.8 million (£1.2m) for cellular gateways in the MENA region. The contract supports a multi-year smart metering rollout, with delivery scheduled by 31 March 2026.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode posts Annual Report and confirms AGM details

CyanConnode has posted its Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM to shareholders requesting a hard copy. The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 21 August 2025 at Panmure Liberum, London.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode triples order book to £180m as Q1 FY26 shipments jump over 3x

CyanConnode grew its contracted order book from £50m to £180m and secured a c.£70m Goa AMISP contract. Gross margin rose to 35%, and Q1 FY26 module shipments climbed to 568,000 from 170,000, signalling renewed deployment momentum.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode fully funds Goa smart metering contract

CyanConnode has secured full external funding for its Goa smart metering project, preserving its balance sheet and enabling rapid delivery. A further US$7.5 million convertible loan note strengthens working capital as it targets India’s national rollout.
CyanConnode

Cyanconnode Targets South Africa and Scales Solutions in Smart Gas, Water, Lighting and EV 

Cyanconnode is expanding into South Africa with its smart metering solutions. EVP Rahul Das says the company’s platform is ready for deployment as utilities seek more connected, data-driven infrastructure.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode signs £70m smart meter contract in Goa

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has officially signed a £70 million contract with Goa’s Electricity Department to deploy 750,000 smart meters, marking a significant project milestone.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple