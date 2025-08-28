Smiths Group Plc announces Board and Committee changes ahead of AGM

Further to recent Board appointments, as part of its orderly succession planning, and with Smiths progressing its strategic actions to become a more focused Smiths, the Board of Smiths Group Plc (LON:SMIN) has announced a number of changes to the composition of the Board and its Committees.

Mark Seligman, Noel Tata and Karin Hoeing will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 19 November 2025.

Upon Mark Seligman’s retirement, Dame Ann Dowling will be appointed as Smiths Senior Independent Director and she will join the Nomination & Governance Committee.

In anticipation of Karin Hoeing’s retirement, Alister Cowan will join the Remuneration & People Committee with immediate effect and will succeed Karin Hoeing as Chair of that Committee and as the Board’s workforce engagement lead at the conclusion of the AGM. At that time Alister will also join the Nomination & Governance Committee.

Pam Cheng will join the Audit & Risk Committee at the conclusion of the AGM.

Steve Williams, Chairman of Smiths Group, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark, Noel and Karin for their significant contribution to Smiths. They have each been instrumental in shaping and developing our current value creation strategy. We wish them all the best for the future.

“These changes to the Board reflect our work to make Smiths more focused. We have a strong, engaged Board with the skills and attributes needed to guide us on the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Further to a review led by the Nomination & Governance Committee, the Board has also agreed certain changes to the Board’s governance framework. The Innovation, Sustainability & Excellence Committee will be retired, and in recognition of the strategic importance of its responsibilities, these will be assumed by the Board or one of the other Committees of the Board as appropriate. This will take effect from the conclusion of the 2025 AGM.

Therefore, from 19 November 2025 the Committee structure and memberships will be as follows:

Audit & Risk Committee Nomination & Governance Committee Remuneration & People Committee Separation Oversight Committee Richard Howes (Chair) Steve Williams (Chair) Alister Cowan (Chair) Steve Williams (Chair) Pam Cheng Alister Cowan Pam Cheng Alister Cowan Alister Cowan Dame Ann Dowling Dame Ann Dowling Richard Howes Simon Pryce Richard Howes Steve Williams Simon Pryce