Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC: Betting on Deposits and Specialist Lending for Profitable Growth (Video)

Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (LON:ARBB) first-half 2025 results may show a sharp drop in profits, but the real story is in where the bank is choosing to grow. In this interview, Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas breaks down how the group is scaling its high-return lending arms, expanding profitable deposit streams, and prioritising capital-efficient areas like wealth management. While profits halved, much of the drop was anticipated and management’s strategic pivot appears to be gaining traction.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

A UK-based banking group providing private and commercial banking, asset finance, and wealth management through its subsidiaries. Known for its conservative approach and targeted growth strategy in specialist lending and deposit-led businesses.