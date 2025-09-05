JPMorgan European Discovery Trust reports strong performance uplift in latest factsheet

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Plc (LON:JEDT) published its latest factsheet for the period to 31 July 2025.

In July, DirectorsTalk noted that European investment trust, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust, delivered a strong uplift in performance, with its share price rising 5.37% over the month, comfortably ahead of both the NAV gain of 3.66% and the benchmark return of 2.86%. This strength builds on a robust second quarter, where momentum in European small-cap equities has supported the trust. Year-to-date, the share price is up 34.17%, once again ahead of NAV at 29.92% and the benchmark at 21.08%, underlining effective stock selection and portfolio positioning in a volatile market environment.

Looking at longer-term performance, the trust has shown consistent outperformance over multiple periods. Over one year, the share price has advanced 25.61%, versus 23.60% for NAV and 14.00% for the benchmark. Over three and five years, annualised returns remain in double digits at 15.15% and 12.51% respectively, ahead of the benchmark’s 9.28% and 9.17%. Over ten years, the trust’s annualised share price return stands at 10.75%, broadly in line with peers and its index, reinforcing its track record of delivering strong results across different market cycles.

On the income side, the trust continues to offer a modest but growing dividend stream. The prospective yield is currently 2.2%, with the total dividend for the last financial year ending 31 March 2025 amounting to 13.0p per share, up from 10.5p the previous year. This marks a steady progression from 6.7p in both 2021 and 2022, highlighting the board’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns through rising distributions. The continued dividend growth provides an additional layer of appeal for investors seeking a balance of capital growth and income.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.