Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Barclays to sell Entercard stake to Swedbank

Barclays

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Barclays Principal Investments Limited has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in its joint venture Entercard Group AB to its joint venture partner, Swedbank AB (publ).

Entercard was established as a joint venture in 2005. Its main activity is to provide consumer credit to customers across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. As at 31 March 2025, Entercard had total assets of SEK36 billion, primarily comprising card and loan receivables.

Swedbank will acquire BPIL’s shareholding in Entercard at book value (equal to half of the net assets of Entercard, and estimated to be SEK2.6 billion as of 31 March 2025), payable in cash on completion1. The sale is expected to release c.£0.9 billion of RWAs, increasing Barclays’ CET1 ratio by c.4bps on completion2. The Transaction is expected to complete by year-end 2025, following the receipt of relevant buyer regulatory and competition approvals.

Notes:

1.    On completion, Entercard will repay the funding, in an amount equivalent to c.£1.2 billion, currently provided by Barclays Bank PLC to Entercard.

2.    Based on Barclays’ CET1 ratio as at 30 June 2025.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Lloyds Banking Group plc

    Lloyds Banking Group Agrees Sale of Irish residential mortgage portfolio to Barclays Bank plc for £4 billion

    Barclays PLC

    Barclays PLC FCA and PRA conclude investigations into Jes Staley and Barclays

    Barclays PLC

    Barclays PLC Further Charge by Serious Fraud Office

    Barclays PLC

    Barclays PLC Reduction of shareholding in Barclays Africa Group Limited

    Barclays PLC

    Barclays Plc Charged with conspiracy to commit fraud

    Barclays PLC

    Barclays PLC FCA and PRA investigations into Jes Staley and Barclays

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple