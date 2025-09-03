Great Western Mining Copper, Gold and Tungsten Assets Aligned with America’s Strategic Priorities (Video)

With drilling about to commence at the West Huntoon porphyry prospect and Rhyolite Dome finally getting its long-awaited turn, Executive Chairman Brian Hall outlines how Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) is advancing key metals at precisely the right time. From potential proximity to a new US strategic copper reserve to reactivating WWII-era tungsten mines, this interview hits all the high points for investors eyeing critical mineral exposure in the US.

Great Western Mining Corporation is a precious metals and critical minerals exploration company with multiple prospects in the Walker Lane Belt, Nevada, USA. The company is actively developing copper, gold, and tungsten targets across its extensive claim areas.