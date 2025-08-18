Ilika plc Stereax Micro Batteries Enter Production with Customer Deliveries on the Horizon (Video)

Ilika and Cirtec Medical Achieve Manufacturing Milestone for Revolutionary Medical-Grade Micro-Batteries

· Manufacturing process qualification completed for Ilika’s Stereax micro-batteries at Cirtec Medical’s US facility

· Production commenced for product testing and initial customer deliveries

· Partnership advances miniaturisation capabilities for implantable medical devices

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a global pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has today announced a significant manufacturing milestone with strategic partner Cirtec Medical Corp. The companies have successfully completed process qualification for the Stereax M300 micro-battery production line at Cirtec Medical’s facility in Lowell, Massachusetts.

CEO Graeme Purdy shares a pivotal update on the company’s Stereax micro batteries as they complete manufacturing qualification and move into production.

This achievement follows January 2025’s successful equipment commissioning and represents the final technical validation before commencement of production. The qualified manufacturing line includes sophisticated layer deposition, alignment, and patterning systems essential for producing medical-grade micro-batteries.

The milestone activates a ten-year manufacturing agreement signed in August 2023, under which Cirtec Medical will produce Ilika’s Stereax battery portfolio. This collaboration combines Ilika’s advanced battery technology with Cirtec Medical’s established medical device manufacturing expertise to address growing demand for miniaturised medical implants.

Initial deliveries of Stereax M300 batteries to lead customers are targeted to commence in 2025.

Graeme Purdy, Ilika Chief Executive Officer, said: “This manufacturing milestone demonstrates the successful technology transfer of our proprietary Stereax platform to commercial production scale. The strong customer interest we’re seeing validates the market need for miniaturised solid-state batteries in medical devices. With the combination of Ilika’s expertise and Cirtec Medical’s world-class manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to meet growing customer demand in 2025 and beyond.”

Ed Philbin, Cirtec Medical Interim Chief Executive Officer, said: “The successful qualification of Stereax battery production strengthens our position as a leading manufacturer of next-generation medical devices. By incorporating Ilika’s innovative micro-battery technology into our vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, we can offer our customers unprecedented opportunities for device miniaturisation and enhanced performance in implantable medical applications.”