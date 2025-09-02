XP Factory EBITDA Soars 30% as Escape Hunt and Boom Power Towards £100m Sales Goal (Video)

XP Factory (LON:XPF) latest results are out — with £58 million in revenue, a 30% surge in EBITDA, and clear visibility on a £100 million run-rate sales target. CEO Richard Harpham outlines the operational strength behind the numbers, from site expansion to like-for-like volume gains across both Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar. In this results-driven conversation, Harpham unpacks how the experiential leisure group is combining smart capital investment with best-in-class customer reviews to deliver standout returns.

XP Factory plc operates two of the UK’s fastest-growing experiential leisure brands: Escape Hunt, the escape room pioneer, and Boom Battle Bar, the competitive socialising concept blending games, drinks and high-energy nights out.