Cerillion recognised in Gartner reports for AI in CSP operations

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that it has been named in two very recently published Gartner reports; “Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP* Customer and Business Operations“** and “Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations“***.

Gartner evaluated vendors across a comprehensive set of criteria, including market understanding, product strategy, sales strategy, innovation and customer experience, assessing their “completeness of vision” and “ability to execute”.

We believe Cerillion’s inclusion in these reports follows its ongoing investment in delivering AI-powered capabilities, which are fully embedded in its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite and BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions. The Company’s approach includes a flexible, “bring-your-own” model, supporting any public or private large language models, with customers empowered to use the technology without needing any specific AI expertise or complex integration.

Cerillion’s strategy emphasises rapid time-to-market, consistent omnichannel experiences, low-code/no-code adaptability, and standards-based integration through TM Forum Open APIs and alignment with the Open Digital Architecture.

Cerillion’s presence in these reports follows its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in two other Gartner Market Guides, “Gartner Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions“, published in June 2025 and “Gartner Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions“, published in March 2025.

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion plc, said, “We’re delighted to be recognised in these new Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations. We believe it validates our ongoing strategy of embedding advanced AI into our SaaS-based, composable BSS/OSS suite to help CSPs streamline operations, enhance customer experience and accelerate innovation.”

Notes

*CSP is Communication Service Provider

**Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

***Gartner Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

