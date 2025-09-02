Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion recognised in Gartner reports for AI in CSP operations

Cerillion

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that it has been named in two very recently published Gartner reports; “Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP* Customer and Business Operations“** and “Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations“***.

Gartner evaluated vendors across a comprehensive set of criteria, including market understanding, product strategy, sales strategy, innovation and customer experience, assessing their “completeness of vision” and “ability to execute”.

We believe Cerillion’s inclusion in these reports follows its ongoing investment in delivering AI-powered capabilities, which are fully embedded in its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite and BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions. The Company’s approach includes a flexible, “bring-your-own” model, supporting any public or private large language models, with customers empowered to use the technology without needing any specific AI expertise or complex integration.

Cerillion’s strategy emphasises rapid time-to-market, consistent omnichannel experiences, low-code/no-code adaptability, and standards-based integration through TM Forum Open APIs and alignment with the Open Digital Architecture.

Cerillion’s presence in these reports follows its  inclusion as a Representative Vendor in two other Gartner Market Guides, “Gartner Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions“, published in June 2025 and “Gartner Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions“, published in March 2025.

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion plc, said,

“We’re delighted to be recognised in these new Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations. We believe it validates our ongoing strategy of embedding advanced AI into our SaaS-based, composable BSS/OSS suite to help CSPs streamline operations, enhance customer experience and accelerate innovation.”

Notes

*CSP is Communication Service Provider

**Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

***Gartner Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Cerillion recognised in Gartner reports for AI in CSP operations

Cerillion has been named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations. The company’s AI-powered BSS/OSS suite supports flexible integration and rapid deployment, reinforcing its strategy to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.
Cerillion

Cerillion confirms strong pipeline and full-year outlook

Cerillion plc reports its interim results for H1 2025, showcasing resilience with increased recurring revenue and a robust back-order book despite a 7% revenue dip.
Cerillion

Cerillion H1 Results due 19th May, Investor Presentation 28th May

Cerillion plc will release its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 on 19 May 2025, with a follow-up online presentation on 28 May.
Cerillion

Cerillion confident on outlook with strong pipeline

Cerillion plc announces projected first-half revenue of £20.9m, reflecting a shift in software license renewals. Strong customer pipeline signals growth ahead.
Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
Cerillion

Cerillion awarded $11.4m BSS/OSS software contract

Cerillion plc secures a $11.4m contract with a Caucasus telecom operator, boosting its BSS/OSS software reach to over one million customers.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple