Cora Gold Updated DFS at Sanankoro Shows 65% IRR and Rapid Payback (Video)

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Sanankoro gold project in Mali has taken a major step forward, with CEO Bert Monro unveiling an updated definitive feasibility study that strengthens the case for development. The new study reveals a 26% reserve increase, a rapid 1.1-year payback, and a hybrid solar power plan set to cut costs and save 40 million litres of diesel over the mine’s life. Investors will want to hear how these changes reshape Cora’s growth story and near-term milestones.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Ltd is an AIM-listed West African gold company focused on bringing its flagship Sanankoro project in southern Mali into production, alongside exploration interests in Senegal.