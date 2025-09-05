Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Surface Transforms appoints Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director

Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic automotive brake discs, has announced the appointment of Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Paul Marr is an experienced automotive manufacturing executive whose career began at General Motors (GM) in the 1970’s, latterly taking on a number of leadership roles including Complex Director to Plant Manager, overseeing major US and Mexican operations, focusing primarily on vehicle assembly.

After more than 35 years at GM, Paul went on to hold senior roles at Getrag, VIA Motors, GAZ Group, and Remy International, managing large-scale automotive operations across the US, Mexico and Russia. Paul has completed over 25 consulting engagements internationally, specialising in operational turnarounds and interim leadership. He holds an M.S.M. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Kettering University.

Paul Marr, Non-Executive Director:

Having worked alongside Surface Transforms on behalf of an OEM customer earlier in 2025, supporting its operational turnaround plan, I am honoured to be joining the Board. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to Surface Transforms’ continued growth and success, and I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to deliver lasting value for customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Kevin Johnson, CEO:

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Paul brings a wealth of experience in manufacturing, operations, and strategic leadership, which will be invaluable as we expand our advanced manufacturing capabilities and capacity. His insight and guidance will support our goals of operational excellence and quality, while also strengthening our connections with leading automotive OEMs.”

Additional disclosures required under the AIM Rules for Companies

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies Paul Robert Marr, age 72, owns no ordinary shares in the Company and is, or has during the last five years, been a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current directorships or partnershipsPrevious directorships or partnerships held within the last 5 years
 PRM Professional Consulting LLC –

Save as set out in this announcement, Paul Marr has confirmed that there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms appoints Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director

Surface Transforms has appointed Paul Marr to its Board as Non-Executive Director. Marr brings over 40 years of global automotive manufacturing and operational leadership experience, including senior roles at General Motors and other international groups.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms H1 2025 revenue up 72% as yields rise

Surface Transforms expects H1 2025 revenue of about £8.1m, up 72% year on year. Q2 yield improved to 77% from 49% in Q1. Customer advances reached £12.9m, with repayments due in H2.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms reports 2024 revenue growth and operational progress

Surface Transforms Plc reports a 13% rise in revenue for 2024, reflecting strong customer support and strategic investments amidst operational challenges.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms issues first SIP shares

Surface Transforms plc has announced the issuance of 21.4 million shares under its Share Incentive Plan, designed to motivate employees through share ownership.

Surface Transforms CFO Isabelle Maddock to retire

Surface Transforms plc announces CFO retirement and succession plan as Isabelle Maddock steps down in 2025, welcoming Steven Harrison as Interim CFO.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms revenues increased 58% to £4.7m

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) reports a 58% revenue increase for H1-2024 to £4.7m and outlines strategic updates amidst slower-than-expected growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple