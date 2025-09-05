Surface Transforms appoints Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic automotive brake discs, has announced the appointment of Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Paul Marr is an experienced automotive manufacturing executive whose career began at General Motors (GM) in the 1970’s, latterly taking on a number of leadership roles including Complex Director to Plant Manager, overseeing major US and Mexican operations, focusing primarily on vehicle assembly.

After more than 35 years at GM, Paul went on to hold senior roles at Getrag, VIA Motors, GAZ Group, and Remy International, managing large-scale automotive operations across the US, Mexico and Russia. Paul has completed over 25 consulting engagements internationally, specialising in operational turnarounds and interim leadership. He holds an M.S.M. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Kettering University.

Paul Marr, Non-Executive Director: “Having worked alongside Surface Transforms on behalf of an OEM customer earlier in 2025, supporting its operational turnaround plan, I am honoured to be joining the Board. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to Surface Transforms’ continued growth and success, and I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to deliver lasting value for customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Kevin Johnson, CEO: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Paul brings a wealth of experience in manufacturing, operations, and strategic leadership, which will be invaluable as we expand our advanced manufacturing capabilities and capacity. His insight and guidance will support our goals of operational excellence and quality, while also strengthening our connections with leading automotive OEMs.”

Additional disclosures required under the AIM Rules for Companies

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies Paul Robert Marr, age 72, owns no ordinary shares in the Company and is, or has during the last five years, been a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current directorships or partnerships Previous directorships or partnerships held within the last 5 years PRM Professional Consulting LLC –

Save as set out in this announcement, Paul Marr has confirmed that there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies.

