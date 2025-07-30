Follow us on:

CyanConnode posts Annual Report and confirms AGM details

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a global provider of IoT communication and smart metering solutions, has announced that it has posted its Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders who have requested a physical copy.

271682_Cyanconnode_RA_WEBDownload

The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 21 August 2025 at the offices of Panmure Liberum, 25 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9LY. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company’s website at: http://cyanconnode.com/investors/shareholder-information/circulars-general-meetings

If shareholders are intending to attend the AGM in person, we would request that they register this intention at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting by emailing [email protected].

Shareholders are encouraged to submit their votes via proxy at the earliest opportunity in the following ways:

·    by logging on to www.shareregistrars.uk.com, clicking on the “Proxy Vote” button and then following the on-screen instructions

·    by post or by hand to Share Registrars Limited, 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7XX using the proxy form which can be found on the Company’s website at: http://cyanconnode.com/investors/shareholder-information/circulars-general-meetings  

·    in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out in note 9 to the Notice of AGM

In order for a proxy appointment to be valid the proxy must be received by Share Registrars Limited by 11.00 a.m. on 19 August 2025. 

Latest Company News

CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode triples order book to £180m as Q1 FY26 shipments jump over 3x

CyanConnode grew its contracted order book from £50m to £180m and secured a c.£70m Goa AMISP contract. Gross margin rose to 35%, and Q1 FY26 module shipments climbed to 568,000 from 170,000, signalling renewed deployment momentum.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode fully funds Goa smart metering contract

CyanConnode has secured full external funding for its Goa smart metering project, preserving its balance sheet and enabling rapid delivery. A further US$7.5 million convertible loan note strengthens working capital as it targets India’s national rollout.
CyanConnode

Cyanconnode Targets South Africa and Scales Solutions in Smart Gas, Water, Lighting and EV 

Cyanconnode is expanding into South Africa with its smart metering solutions. EVP Rahul Das says the company’s platform is ready for deployment as utilities seek more connected, data-driven infrastructure.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode signs £70m smart meter contract in Goa

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has officially signed a £70 million contract with Goa’s Electricity Department to deploy 750,000 smart meters, marking a significant project milestone.

CyanConnode secures $7.5m convertible loan

CyanConnode secures a $7.5 million loan agreement to boost its smart metering initiatives, enhancing growth opportunities in India and beyond.

