CyanConnode posts Annual Report and confirms AGM details

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a global provider of IoT communication and smart metering solutions, has announced that it has posted its Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders who have requested a physical copy.

The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 21 August 2025 at the offices of Panmure Liberum, 25 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9LY. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company’s website at: http://cyanconnode.com/investors/shareholder-information/circulars-general-meetings

If shareholders are intending to attend the AGM in person, we would request that they register this intention at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting by emailing [email protected].

Shareholders are encouraged to submit their votes via proxy at the earliest opportunity in the following ways:

· by logging on to www.shareregistrars.uk.com, clicking on the “Proxy Vote” button and then following the on-screen instructions

· by post or by hand to Share Registrars Limited, 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7XX using the proxy form which can be found on the Company’s website at: http://cyanconnode.com/investors/shareholder-information/circulars-general-meetings

· in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out in note 9 to the Notice of AGM

In order for a proxy appointment to be valid the proxy must be received by Share Registrars Limited by 11.00 a.m. on 19 August 2025.

