Vanadium’s dual demand profile

Vanadium sits in a niche but strategically important segment of the commodity market, with demand anchored in steel production and growing optionality in grid scale battery storage.

Steel remains the dominant end market. Vanadium is added in small quantities to strengthen steel, improving durability and allowing lighter construction without sacrificing performance. Regulatory tightening in building standards has reinforced this use, particularly in large infrastructure and high rise projects. Because of this, vanadium demand is closely linked to construction activity and broader steel output, with China accounting for a substantial share of both production and consumption.

Supply is structurally concentrated and relatively inflexible. Much of global output is produced as a co product or by product of steelmaking, particularly from vanadium bearing titanomagnetite ores and steel slag. Primary vanadium mines represent a smaller proportion of supply. This means production levels are often influenced more by steel market dynamics than by standalone vanadium pricing.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

