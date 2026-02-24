Follow us on:

Standard Chartered FY2025 underlying PBT rises 18% to $7.9bn

Banking

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has announced itss 2025 Annual Report.

The Annual Report 2025 has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the Financial Conduct Authority’s National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The document can also be viewed on the Company’s website, https://www.sc.com/en/investors/financial-results.

The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders on or around 27 March 2026 together with the 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

