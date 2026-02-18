Ethtry CEO Patrick Chopard on Strategy and Ethereum Treasury (AQSE:ETHY)

Ethtry plc (AQSE:ETHY) Chief Executive Officer Patrick Chopard caught up with DirectorsTalk to discuss their refreshed operating strategy, its Ethereum treasury approach, and strategic partnerships supporting long-term shareholder value.

Q1: As this is our first conversation, could you just give us a quick overview of the company and the opportunity that you’re addressing?

A1: Ethtry is an Aquis-listed operating company, we’re active in breakthrough technologies and we also run an Ethereum crypto treasury.

As part of our operating structure, we really believe that blockchain and crypto technology is transformational and will help traditional businesses, we call them TradFi businesses, to benefit from structure but also from a technology adoption perspective.

Technology transition continues to change the world and that trend is at the core of all that we do. We aim our balance sheet towards these breakthrough technologies, but we bring much more. We’re assembling a diverse, high-quality, and experienced team and we plan to be operationally involved in our interests. From all that, we’d like to create shareholder value that is sustainable.

Since I joined, you would have seen a lot of RNS’s, all geared towards our long-term vision, built on solid foundations.

Q2: Let’s start with your equity investment and partnership with LTIN. What was the thinking behind that and how does that support your wider plans?

A2: I don’t want to trample on the LTIN press and marketing, they know what they do and when and what to say. No doubt, we’re very excited to be involved within the LTIN and we’d like to thank our partners for helping us to get involved in something that has the potential to be transformational in a number of areas across the globe.

At Ethtry, we believe the LTIN will be key for us on two levels. On one side, we have the core services of the LTIN, which will help our Ethereum treasury to be more operational and optimised. At the same time, on our operational business, we’re very proud to be a co-innovator on the digital asset treasury excellence.

Finally, I’d like to add the importance of a nation-state project in the Web3 base, such as the LTIN, and the importance of Ethereum as an infrastructure project.

Q3: Now, shortly after Ethtry announced Ethereum treasury purchases. Why hold Ethereum on the balance sheet and how does that fit into your long-term strategy?

A3: Ethereum is much more than just a cryptocurrency. It’s an infrastructure technology that is getting more and more integrated by institutionals in the market. Having a crypto treasury, we believe that holding Ethereum, combined with our operating strategy, provides an important value opportunity.

Our investment committee meets on a regular basis and looks at various things, current development in the market, price trends, potential entry points, etc. We are long Ethereum because we believe that in the medium to long term, it’s the right approach. Not only does Ethereum provide an interesting yield opportunity, but its growing adoption and its solid positioning within global regulatory frameworks makes Ethereum a very interesting asset to own for us.

Q4: You announced a partnership with AMINA Bank, what does this partnership enable for the group?

A4: Our partnership, as per the announcement, is about marketing, innovation, and learning. Not only do we have access to a regulated banking partner, the partnership brings significant value within their network to Ethtry, you will see as we start to deliver. We very much believe that company treasury infrastructures and holdings will be and have been forever changed by the arrival of blockchain technology.

On a macro level, who would have predicted that something called a stablecoin would be a very large participant in US Treasury options at the moment.

Q5: You’ve been very busy this month. You then shared an update on your operating strategy, can you explain how these recent announcements all come together operationally?

A5: So, based on our vision, combining breakthrough technologies and leveraging on our Ethereum treasury, we wanted to redefine our operating strategy to accurately reflect our operational scope. We know what we want to do and the reworded operational strategy makes sure everyone is aligned with our direction.

The adoption of a crypto treasury policy was something new for the company and very consistent with our core beliefs and our thesis. Combining our operational business and our crypto treasury is very important to us and we want to put a very solid framework in place.

Finally, Ethtry is a new start, so having an updated operating strategy was necessary from the beginning to align the strategic direction of the company.

Q6: Finally, could you just let us know what investors can expect over the coming months?

A6: More of the same. More news. Pay attention. Start to follow us.

I can’t wait to be back here and when I can, tell you much more. Until then, the entire team continues to focus on delivering our strategy.