CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund: Why Energy Scarcity and M&A Are Driving the Next Commodities Boom (Video)

Global energy crunch, precious metals volatility, and a shifting AI-fuelled economy — Co-Fund Manager Robert Crayfourd of CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund (LON:CYN) lays out the structural shifts investors can’t afford to ignore. In this wide-ranging discussion, Crayfourd explains how the trust is capitalising on under-owned real assets, the strategic edge in commodities allocation, and why nuclear and fossil fuels may be set for a dramatic re-rating.
Key Moments:
- 00:24 – What sets the trust apart from others
- 02:07 – Key drivers of the commodities resurgence
- 04:22 – Are precious metals peaking or just getting started?
- 08:12 – The coming energy bottleneck and nuclear positioning
- 10:08 – Short- and long-term fund performance insights
- 11:57 – Why the focus is shifting from top-down macro to bottom-up fundamentals
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund is a £150 million actively managed investment trust focused on diversified commodities exposure — primarily through mining and energy producers. It offers an 8% NAV-based dividend and dynamic allocation across resource markets to capture emerging value.