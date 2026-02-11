CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund: Why Energy Scarcity and M&A Are Driving the Next Commodities Boom (Video)

Global energy crunch, precious metals volatility, and a shifting AI-fuelled economy — Co-Fund Manager Robert Crayfourd of CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund (LON:CYN) lays out the structural shifts investors can’t afford to ignore. In this wide-ranging discussion, Crayfourd explains how the trust is capitalising on under-owned real assets, the strategic edge in commodities allocation, and why nuclear and fossil fuels may be set for a dramatic re-rating.

Key Moments:

– What sets the trust apart from others 02:07 – Key drivers of the commodities resurgence

– Are precious metals peaking or just getting started? 08:12 – The coming energy bottleneck and nuclear positioning

– Short- and long-term fund performance insights 11:57 – Why the focus is shifting from top-down macro to bottom-up fundamentals

CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund is a £150 million actively managed investment trust focused on diversified commodities exposure — primarily through mining and energy producers. It offers an 8% NAV-based dividend and dynamic allocation across resource markets to capture emerging value.