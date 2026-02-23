Follow us on:

TEAM Asset Management Achieves Top Three UK Ranking as Strategy Focus Sharpens

Team Plc

TEAM Asset Management (LON:TEAM) has begun the year with three updates of direct relevance to investors: a top three UK ranking for its growth model portfolio service, a macro outlook from its Chief Investment Officer, and the release of its January 2026 factsheets.

The firm has been ranked third among UK growth model portfolio services in the latest Defaqto MPS Comparator. The review assessed 342 growth portfolios from 123 UK discretionary fund managers, measuring three year cumulative returns to 31 December 2025. Portfolios were compared on a like for like basis, with performance evaluated after fees and alongside charges, risk taken to achieve returns and overall asset allocation.

For investors allocating capital within growth mandates, independent verification across such a broad peer group provides insight into process robustness rather than short term positioning. Ranking in the top tier of a highly competitive segment indicates that the strategy has combined return generation with controlled risk exposure over a meaningful period that included shifts in interest rate expectations and global political uncertainty.

Chief Investment Officer Craig Farley framed the outcome within the firm’s longer term vision, noting that the intention six years ago was to build a high performing investment range capable of growing and preserving client wealth over time. The strategy integrates structured research, disciplined risk management and an adaptive framework designed to respond to evolving market conditions. The Defaqto result reflects how that framework has translated into measurable outcomes over a full three year cycle.

Chairman Mark Clubb reiterated the firm’s philosophy in direct terms: “TEAM is built around a simple idea: the world changes, markets change, and portfolios have to change with them. We focus on asset allocation, risk control, and evidence, not stories. Our job is to adapt as conditions evolve, not pretend the future will look like the past. These results evidence that mindset. Craig and the TEAM continue to do a fantastic job. I am invested too.”

The second update centres on a recent video in which Craig Farley addresses what he describes as political theatre and macro uncertainty. While markets ended 2025 at record highs, he argues that underlying cross currents required careful positioning. The portfolio response incorporated a barbell equity approach, zero exposure to long dated government debt and a decisive allocation to precious metals. For investors, this illustrates a willingness to depart from conventional duration exposure and to seek diversification where risk reward dynamics justify it.

Such positioning decisions are not incidental. They reflect an asset allocation led process that seeks to manage downside risk while maintaining exposure to structural growth opportunities. In a period where policy signals and geopolitical developments can alter capital flows quickly, flexibility and discipline remain central considerations for allocators.

The third update is the publication of the January 2026 factsheets. These provide current detail on positioning and exposures across the Model Portfolio Service and the aligned UCITS fund range. The Model Portfolio Service remains closely aligned with the UCITS strategies, ensuring consistency in asset allocation and underlying investments. The UCITS portfolios also benefit from an active overlay, allowing tactical adjustments and risk management decisions in response to changing market conditions. For professional investors, this alignment offers clarity of structure alongside the ability to respond to shorter term developments.

The factsheets can be viewed / downloaded here:

TEAM Multi-Asset Balanced MPS Portfolio GBPDownload
Multi-Asset Conservative MPS Portfolio GBPDownload
Global Equity MPS Portfolio GBPDownload
Multi-Asset Growth MPS Portfolio GBPDownload
TEAM Multi-Asset Balanced Fund UCITSDownload
TEAM Multi-Asset Balanced Fund UCITSDownload
TEAM Multi-Asset Growth Fund UCITSDownload
