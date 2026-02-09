Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

ICG Enterprise Trust – Doubling realisations: sustainability and impact

Hardman & Co
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

The key message from ICG Enterprise Trust plc (LON:ICGT) 3QFY’26 update (to October 2025) is strong realisations, with the 9MFY’26 run-rate double that seen through FY’24-25. In this report, we explore why realisations have increased, noting diverse buyer and seller drivers and ICGT-specific factors. The breadth of these drivers indicates a continued positive outlook. Uplifts on exit are expected to continue, potentially at a slightly higher rate than the recent past, although not at the FY’20-21 peaks. Continued good operating company EBITDA growth and uplifts on exits should drive NAV growth closer to historical levels. The realisations allow new investment, capital returns to shareholders (buybacks and dividends) and support a strong balance sheet.

  • Key buyer drivers: We see increased buyer appetite from i) the need to deploy near-record dry powder, much of it raised in 2022, ii) confidence inspired by record equity market levels, iii) a more favourable interest rate environment, iv) good access to financing, and v) AI opportunities for incremental value creation.
  • Key seller drivers include: i) maturing portfolios with more businesses at an exit-able stage, ii) GPs wanting cash returns, iii) rising markets supporting higher valuations, iv) evolving exit options such as continuation funds, and v) operating companies growing to a point where new owners may add more value.
  • Valuation: ICG Enterprise Trust’s NAV valuations are conservative, demonstrated by continued realisations above reported book values. The ratings are undemanding. The 28% discount to NAV is anomalous, we believe, with defensive, market-beating returns, and well above the pre-COVID-19 levels. The 2026E yield is 2.6%.
  • Risks: PE is an above-average cost model, but post-expense returns have consistently beaten public markets. Actual experience has been of continued NAV outperformance in economic downturns, but sentiment may be adverse. ICGT’s permanent capital structure is right for unquoted/illiquid assets.
  • Investment summary: ICGT has consistently generated superior returns by adding value in an attractive market, having a strategic focus on defensive growth and leveraging synergies from being part of ICG since 2016. Valuations appear conservative, and governance is strong. ICGT focuses on delivering resilient, risk-adjusted returns, and balancing risk and reward. The risks are primarily sentiment-driven on costs, cyclicality and the underlying assets’ liquidity. A 28% discount to NAV appears anomalous with ICG Enterprise Trust’s performance.
260209-Hardman-ICG-Enterprise-Trust-plc-Doubling-realisations-sustainability-and-impactDownload
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    ICG Enterprise Trust

    ICG Enterprise Trust reports 2.4% Q3 NAV total return, raises FY26 dividend guidance

    ICG Enterprise Trust plc delivered a 2.4% NAV per share total return for the three months to 31 October 2025, supported by £82m of realisations and disciplined investment activity.
    Hardman & Co

    ICG Enterprise Trust: Navigating Resilience and Growth in Private Equity Performance

    In a recent interview with DirectorsTalk, Mark Thomas of Hardman & Co discussed his report on ICG Enterprise Trust, highlighting the firm’s continued resilience and growth.

    ICG Enterprise Trust: Mid-Teen Growth and a Strong Pipeline Signal Resilience (Video)

    ICG Enterprise Trust posted strong 15% EBITDA growth with improving margins and realisation proceeds already ahead of last year. Hardman & Co’s Mark Thomas breaks down the trust’s recent performance and outlook.
    ICG Enterprise Trust

    ICG Enterprise Trust realises Froneri investment with €41 million proceeds

    ICG Enterprise Trust has completed the realisation of its investment in Froneri, generating cash proceeds of €41 million. Froneri, a leading ice cream manufacturer and distributor, was ICGT’s largest portfolio holding at 2.7% of total assets as of 31 July 2025.
    ICG Enterprise Trust

    ICG Enterprise Trust reports strong cash generation in H1 FY26 interim results

    ICG Enterprise Trust delivered £222m of proceeds in H1 FY26, with NAV per share at 2,040p and a share price total return of 12.6%. The portfolio generated a 2.1% local currency return, supported by strong realisations and £113m of new investments, including increased exposure to secondaries.

    ICG Enterprise Trust: Inside the Numbers Driving Outperformance in Private Equity (Video)

    Mark Thomas from Hardman & Co breaks down the new hard data behind ICGT’s long-term share outperformance.

      Latest BrokerTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple