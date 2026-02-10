10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand. Spanning clean energy technologies, critical minerals, sustainable agriculture, healthcare innovation and industrial decarbonisation, each company is addressing real-world challenges while building scalable growth strategies. Through DirectorsTalk, investors can stay up to date with the latest company news, watch exclusive management interviews and access equity research insights that help build a clearer picture of the assets, strategies and ESG credentials shaping long-term value across the AIM market in 2026.

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON: CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.

Verici Dx Plc (LON:VRCI) is developing a complementary suite of proprietary, leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant diagnostics platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON: FAR) is developing the potentially very large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in southern Kazakhstan.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON: DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa. The Company is engaged in developing and cultivating palm oil plantations in Cote d’Ivoire for the purpose of producing and marketing Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and operates a Raw Cashew Nut processing plant.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an AIM-quoted mining company focused on becoming a near-term cash generating producer of Quicklime, through their Limeco Project in Zambia, whilst at the same time progressing with the exploration and development of their Atex Lithium Project, Côte d’Ivoire.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON: JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business in South Africa and Zambia focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations. High earnings are diversified through exposure to multiple commodities.

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in a ground-breaking solid state battery technology able to meet the specific demands of a wide range of applications in MedTech, Industrial IoT, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) is a Jersey closed-end investment company, which invests in uranium exploration and production stocks.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications.

