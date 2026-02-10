Follow us on:

10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

Best ESG Stocks 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand. Spanning clean energy technologies, critical minerals, sustainable agriculture, healthcare innovation and industrial decarbonisation, each company is addressing real-world challenges while building scalable growth strategies. Through DirectorsTalk, investors can stay up to date with the latest company news, watch exclusive management interviews and access equity research insights that help build a clearer picture of the assets, strategies and ESG credentials shaping long-term value across the AIM market in 2026.

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON: CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.

CyanConnode reports H1 results as revenue rises and order book expands

Verici Dx Plc (LON:VRCI) is developing a complementary suite of proprietary, leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant diagnostics platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. 

Verici Dx: Tutivia Set to Disrupt Transplant Monitoring with Real-Time RNA Insights (Video)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON: FAR) is developing the potentially very large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in southern Kazakhstan.

Ferro-Alloy Resources: Vanadium Giant Unveils Feasibility Win and Massive Phase Two Upside (Video)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON: DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa. The Company is engaged in developing and cultivating palm oil plantations in Cote d’Ivoire for the purpose of producing and marketing Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and operates a Raw Cashew Nut processing plant.

Dekel Agri-Vision delivers improved cashew performance and higher palm oil revenues in FY25

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an AIM-quoted mining company focused on becoming a near-term cash generating producer of Quicklime, through their Limeco Project in Zambia, whilst at the same time progressing with the exploration and development of their Atex Lithium Project, Côte d’Ivoire.

Firering Strategic Minerals $1M Ricca Settlement Injects Momentum into Lithium Strategy (Video)

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Thor Energy CEO on strategic pivot to Hydrogen & Helium (LON:THR)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON: JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business in South Africa and Zambia focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations. High earnings are diversified through exposure to multiple commodities.

Jubilee Metals Group $90M Chrome & PGM Exit Supercharges Copper Ambitions (Video)

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in a ground-breaking solid state battery technology able to meet the specific demands of a wide range of applications in MedTech, Industrial IoT, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics. 

Dr Tom McColm on Ilika: Stereax revenues and Goliath milestones (LON:IKA)

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) is a Jersey closed-end investment company, which invests in uranium exploration and production stocks.

Geiger Counter Strengthened as US Grants Uranium Critical-Mineral Status (LON:GCL)

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications.

Quadrise extends exclusive MSAR® and bioMSAR™ collaboration with Nouryon

Verici Dx: Tutivia Set to Disrupt Transplant Monitoring with Real-Time RNA Insights (Video)

Tutivia is turning heads in transplant care. Verici Dx CEO Sara Barrington explains how their RNA-based rejection test is setting new standards in real-world use—and why clinicians and payers are getting on board.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision sees early recovery as palm oil prices remain strong

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc reported improving palm oil production momentum in early February alongside continued strong crude palm oil prices.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering completes hot commissioning of second lime kiln at Zambia asset

Firering Strategic Minerals has completed hot commissioning of Kiln 2 at its Limeco operation in Zambia, marking progress toward sustained multi-kiln production.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Supply signals in focus as palm oil prices edge up

Palm oil prices are finding cautious support from exports and rival oils, but investors await fresh supply data to gauge direction.
Geiger Counter Ltd

Uranium outlook strengthens on tight supply and rising demand

Strong demand, tight supply and global policy support are driving long-term investor interest in uranium.

