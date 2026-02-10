Ethtry: Ethereum Treasuries, Nation-State Partnerships and the Web3 Bet You’re Not Watching (Video)

Patrick Chopard, CEO of Ethtry Plc (LON:ETHY), lays out a bold roadmap blending Ethereum balance sheet strategy, high-conviction partnerships, and operational clarity. From aligning with LTIM on digital asset infrastructure to collaborating with AMINA Bank for treasury innovation, Ethtry isn’t just adopting crypto—it’s operationalising it. In this first conversation, Chopard outlines how blockchain is being fused into traditional business DNA, and why Ethtry’s crypto-backed operating model is more than just a tech experiment.

Key Moments:

— Introduction to Patrick Chopard & overview of Ethtry 01:25 — Equity partnership with LTIM and its dual strategic value

— Why Ethtry holds Ethereum on its balance sheet 03:31 — Partnership with AMINA Bank and how it unlocks value

— Ethtry’s updated operating strategy and the role of crypto treasury 05:12 — What investors can expect next

Ethtry Plc is an acquisition operating company focused on breakthrough technologies, anchored by an Ethereum-based crypto treasury.