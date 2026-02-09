Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Victorian Plumbing Group set for strong growth as scale and efficiency improve, hails fund manager

Victorian Plumbing

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) was the topic of conversation when DirectorsTalk interviewed Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI)

DirectorsTalk asked: I am keen to get your thoughts on Victorian Plumbing. In our last interview, you were very positive on their acquisition of the MFI brand and digital assets. In their year-end results just before Christmas, they posted a 5% increase in revenues, strong margin expansion, rising free cash flow and a materially higher dividend, while investing in a new distribution centre. What makes the MFI acquisition such an attractive growth lever for Victorian Plumbing as it looks ahead to the next phase of growth?

Gervais noted: The MFI brand name came with the acquisition of Victoria Plum, which was a competitor out there, which obviously got into financial difficulty, and they just bought it for a low price from the receiver.

Most particularly, it’s that new warehouse which is important. In the past, it’s really been slightly held back by having three or four different warehouses and having to juggle its logistics to supply customers next day. With its new giant warehouse, now, of course, it’s got great operational efficiency and that means it can put new products through that warehouse. So, it’s got the MFI brand and that will bring furniture.

If anything, I am even more excited by the opportunity to do tiles. This tiling market, often when you are buying a bathroom or a kitchen, you have tiles and often you have to wait several weeks for those tiles. The whole point about Victorian Plumbing is that they will be able to supply tiles next day, immediately on return, and that will allow you to actually choose your tiles. So, I think it is about service levels, and I think Victorian Plumbing is outstanding in service levels. I think it is well positioned now to take full advantage of those service levels by taking market share with its new warehouse. MFI may be part of that, but I think it is just the core operation of the group, which we think will improve.

Its market cap is relatively modest, and it is only £262 million at the moment. As it gets more recognition, as the share price rises, as its market cap becomes more mainstream and more investors look at it, we think this is the kind of stock where you can see the share price total return, capital appreciation and income, come through really strongly.

That’s really the nature of the Diverse Income Trust. We’ve got a huge range of these kinds of companies in all sorts of different industries, which we think over time cannot just produce a good and growing income to shareholders, but actually ultimately produce a lot of capital appreciation as well.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Victorian Plumbing

Victorian Plumbing Group set for strong growth as scale and efficiency improve, hails fund manager

Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust, explains why Victorian Plumbing’s acquisition of the MFI brand is less about the name and more about logistics, service levels, and market share gains.
Ithaca Energy

Gervais Williams backs Ithaca Energy for sustained returns and exceptional dividend potential (LON:ITH)

In a DirectorsTalk interview, Gervais Williams, co-fund manager of Diverse Income Trust, said Ithaca Energy remains well positioned to deliver attractive returns despite oil price volatility.
ACG Metals

ACG Metals positioned for strong cash generation and long-term value as copper production ramps up, highlights DIVI fund manager

Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust, explains why ACG Metals’ Turkey-based copper project is generating stronger-than-expected cash flow, how rising commodity prices are supporting valuation, and why the company could deliver long-term shareholder value through growth and future dividends.
Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties surplus cash fuels generous dividend, Gervais Williams impressed

Gervais Williams highlights the benefits of long-dated, inflation-linked leases, fixed-rate debt, and synergies from the Assura acquisition, which he believes support resilient earnings, dividend growth, and balance sheet strength despite higher interest rates.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group ‘remarkably low valuation given its prospects’ says DIVI Fund Manager

Gervais Williams discusses how Arbuthnot Banking Group’s rising funds under management, deposit growth, and cautious lending strategy contribute to sustainable earnings and dividend potential, positioning the £142m bank as an overlooked opportunity in the UK financial sector.

The Diverse Income Trust: Why Gervais Williams Is Doubling Down on Overlooked UK Small Caps (video)

Fund Manager Gervais Williams shares why the Diverse Income Trust is expanding positions in cash-rich, undervalued small caps — and highlights overlooked plays in energy, digital retail, and financials.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple