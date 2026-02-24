Thor Energy Expands Natural Hydrogen Footprint with Strategic South Australia Licence Awards (Video)

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR) has secured two new regulated substance exploration licence applications in South Australia, strengthening its position at the centre of the emerging natural hydrogen sector. CEO Andrew Hume outlines how these awards extend the company’s hydrogen and helium portfolio in the Onshore Otway Basin, where historical drilling revealed unexpected hydrogen concentrations that now point to multi-energy upside. With a strategic partnership in place and a carefully balanced portfolio spanning hydrogen, gas storage and critical minerals, Thor is positioning itself to unlock value across multiple resource streams.

Key Moments

00:11 – Award of RSELA 810 and 811 in the Onshore Otway Basin

01:06 – Historic Rogue One well reveals 25 percent hydrogen

02:22 – Strategic hydrogen partnership with H2X

03:46 – South Australia positioned as operational heartland

04:17 – Gas storage licences aligned with High Range Project

05:02 – Copper, gold and rare earth portfolio including Alford East, Alford West and Kapunda

Thor Energy is an exploration company focused on natural hydrogen, helium, gas storage and critical minerals, with a core portfolio in South Australia complemented by assets in the Northern Territory and the United States.