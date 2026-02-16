Follow us on:

UK Real Estate Investors Target 9.7% Dividend Yield with RECI

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2026 is now available.

MONTHLY UPDATE

As at 31 January 2026, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 25 investments with a valuation of £280.7m. The Company’s available cash was £13.4m and net effective leverage was 29.1%.

During the month, RECI invested £15.0m into a Money Market Fund with BONY with a current yield of 3.6%. Cash is available back to the fund within one day of notice and is included in the cash equivalents balance for the fund.

In January, RECI made a £4.3m commitment to a senior loan for the development of a flex living scheme in Spain.

ASSET VALUATIONS

In the month, there were no significant movements in NAV due to asset valuations.

December NAV140.1p
Interest income0.8p
Asset valuations0.0p
FX0.1p
Expenses(0.2)p
January NAV140.8p
Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments

UK Real Estate Investors Target 9.7% Dividend Yield with RECI

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited reported a NAV of 140.8p as at 31 January 2026, with £280.7m invested across 25 positions, £13.4m in available cash and net effective leverage of 29.1%.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Why real estate credit is taking the lead in Europe’s reset

As valuations reset and financing costs stabilise, real estate credit is emerging as the more immediate route to structured returns in Europe’s next cycle.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Commercial real estate repositions for next phase of the cycle

In 2026, commercial real estate is entering a more stable cycle, with investor focus shifting to income strength and sector selectivity.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Investor sentiment in global real estate reaches multi-year high

Global real estate investor confidence has reached its highest point since 2019, as institutions position portfolios for recovery and renewed capital deployment.
Hardman & Co

RECI Investor Day highlights upside opportunities in real estate lending

Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas discusses Real Estate Credit Investments Limited’s latest Investor Day, highlighting a strong pipeline of opportunities in less competitive real estate lending sub-sectors, disciplined capital allocation, and a continued focus on balancing risk management with shareholder returns.
Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI reports strong longer-term NAV performance to December 2025

As at 31 December 2025, Real Estate Credit Investments Limited delivered a NAV total return of 5.0% over one year, 20.7% over three years and 40.2% over five years, reflecting consistent income generation and portfolio resilience.

