UK Real Estate Investors Target 9.7% Dividend Yield with RECI

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2026 is now available.

MONTHLY UPDATE

As at 31 January 2026, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 25 investments with a valuation of £280.7m. The Company’s available cash was £13.4m and net effective leverage was 29.1%.

During the month, RECI invested £15.0m into a Money Market Fund with BONY with a current yield of 3.6%. Cash is available back to the fund within one day of notice and is included in the cash equivalents balance for the fund.

In January, RECI made a £4.3m commitment to a senior loan for the development of a flex living scheme in Spain.

ASSET VALUATIONS

In the month, there were no significant movements in NAV due to asset valuations.

December NAV 140.1p Interest income 0.8p Asset valuations 0.0p FX 0.1p Expenses (0.2)p January NAV 140.8p