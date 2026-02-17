Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ampeak Energy notes change in ultimate beneficial ownership of 29.6% shareholding

SAE Renewables

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) has announced that it was notified that Landpad Pte. Limited has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of SIMEC UK Energy Holdings Limited (SUEH), the largest shareholder in Ampeak Energy, from the SIMEC Group. Landpad Pte. Limited is wholly owned by Patrick Joseph Hughes.  As a result, Patrick Hughes is now the ultimate beneficial owner of SUEH and is therefore indirectly interested in 214,538,827 Ampeak Energy shares, representing 29.6% of the Company’s issued shares.

Patrick Hughes is also the sole owner of Valencia Energy, a UK renewable power specialist that operates, maintains and delivers 400GWh of low-carbon energy to the UK electricity grid each year from solar and landfill gas installations. It is committed to investment and growth to support the journey to Net Zero.

Graham Reid, Ampeak Energy CEO, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Patrick as a substantial Ampeak Energy shareholder, and we look forward to engaging with him and his team in due course. We are now entering an exciting new chapter in our journey to develop, own and operate sustainable energy projects for the benefit of our shareholders and our planet.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

SAE Renewables

Ampeak Energy notes change in ultimate beneficial ownership of 29.6% shareholding

Following Landpad Pte. Limited’s acquisition of SIMEC UK Energy Holdings Limited, Patrick Hughes is now the ultimate beneficial owner of SUEH and indirectly holds 214,538,827 Ampeak Energy shares, representing 29.6% of the company’s issued share capital.
Ampeak Energy Limited

Tidal power strengthens investment case as MeyGen hits 6-year milestone

Tidal power takes a step forward as Scotland’s MeyGen project proves six years of uninterrupted subsea generation.
Meren Energy

Best UK and TSX Energy Shares 2026

Discover seven standout UK and TSX-listed energy shares to watch in 2026, each offering a clearly defined investment case and exposure to key themes shaping the global energy market.
Ampeak Energy Limited

MeyGen offshore operations underscore readiness for scale

Offshore work at MeyGen shows tidal energy technology is now being deployed and maintained with consistency, supporting readiness for scale.
Ampeak Energy Limited

Battery storage is becoming core energy infrastructure

BESS gives investors access to flexible infrastructure that supports modern energy systems and the shift to renewables.
Ampeak Energy Limited

Ampeak Energy gains full approval for Mey BESS

Mey BESS approved, clearing the way for Ampeak’s next major UK battery project.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple