Ampeak Energy notes change in ultimate beneficial ownership of 29.6% shareholding

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) has announced that it was notified that Landpad Pte. Limited has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of SIMEC UK Energy Holdings Limited (SUEH), the largest shareholder in Ampeak Energy, from the SIMEC Group. Landpad Pte. Limited is wholly owned by Patrick Joseph Hughes. As a result, Patrick Hughes is now the ultimate beneficial owner of SUEH and is therefore indirectly interested in 214,538,827 Ampeak Energy shares, representing 29.6% of the Company’s issued shares.

Patrick Hughes is also the sole owner of Valencia Energy, a UK renewable power specialist that operates, maintains and delivers 400GWh of low-carbon energy to the UK electricity grid each year from solar and landfill gas installations. It is committed to investment and growth to support the journey to Net Zero.

Graham Reid, Ampeak Energy CEO, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Patrick as a substantial Ampeak Energy shareholder, and we look forward to engaging with him and his team in due course. We are now entering an exciting new chapter in our journey to develop, own and operate sustainable energy projects for the benefit of our shareholders and our planet.”

