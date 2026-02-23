Follow us on:

Geiger Counter NAV up 42.8%, Uranium spot price rises 22% in January

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL) has announced its monthly Investor Report.

Commentary

The uranium sector began the year on firmer footing as the U₃O₈ spot price moved higher through January, drawing renewed investor attention to both physical supply and listed producers. Broader commodity markets also strengthened, supported in part by expectations of a softer US dollar.

Institutional activity in the physical market was a key feature of the month. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust increased its holdings and activated the remaining capacity under its funding facility, positioning it to raise additional equity for further purchases. The scale of its inventory highlights continued capital commitment to the commodity itself, reinforcing constructive supply-demand dynamics.

In the United States, agreements to secure future nuclear generating capacity alongside government funding to expand domestic enrichment capability added a supportive policy dimension. These developments point to a longer-term role for nuclear energy within national energy strategies and greater emphasis on fuel security, both relevant to uranium pricing and producer positioning.

Against this backdrop the Company’s net asset value rose strongly in January, supported by gains across key holdings. Portfolio adjustments were made following pronounced share price moves, reflecting active risk management in a volatile market.

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) is a Jersey closed-end investment company, which invests in uranium exploration and production stocks.

Latest Company News

Geiger Counter NAV up 42.8%, Uranium spot price rises 22% in January

Uranium markets strengthened at the start of the year as rising spot prices, institutional physical purchases and supportive US nuclear policy developments combined to reinforce investor focus on supply security and long-term demand.
Geiger Counter positioning for a sustained uranium rally | Latest Research

A new research note from Kepler Trust Intelligence examines how Geiger Counter (GCL) is positioned to benefit from a sustained rise in uranium prices. The report outlines the trust’s high-conviction, developer-focused portfolio and is available free to UK investors.
Best ESG Stocks 2026

10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand.
Uranium outlook strengthens on tight supply and rising demand

Strong demand, tight supply and global policy support are driving long-term investor interest in uranium.
Ur-Energy targets low-risk growth near Lost Creek

Ur-Energy advances its Wyoming project pipeline with early drilling success and technical de-risking near existing operations.
AI power demand puts uranium in investor spotlight

AI’s energy demands are pushing uranium into a new phase of strategic investor interest.

