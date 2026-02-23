Geiger Counter NAV up 42.8%, Uranium spot price rises 22% in January

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL) has announced its monthly Investor Report.

Commentary

The uranium sector began the year on firmer footing as the U₃O₈ spot price moved higher through January, drawing renewed investor attention to both physical supply and listed producers. Broader commodity markets also strengthened, supported in part by expectations of a softer US dollar.

Institutional activity in the physical market was a key feature of the month. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust increased its holdings and activated the remaining capacity under its funding facility, positioning it to raise additional equity for further purchases. The scale of its inventory highlights continued capital commitment to the commodity itself, reinforcing constructive supply-demand dynamics.

In the United States, agreements to secure future nuclear generating capacity alongside government funding to expand domestic enrichment capability added a supportive policy dimension. These developments point to a longer-term role for nuclear energy within national energy strategies and greater emphasis on fuel security, both relevant to uranium pricing and producer positioning.

Against this backdrop the Company’s net asset value rose strongly in January, supported by gains across key holdings. Portfolio adjustments were made following pronounced share price moves, reflecting active risk management in a volatile market.

