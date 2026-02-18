Cooks Coffee Company Accelerates UK and Ireland Growth as Middle East Expansion Gathers Pace (Video)

Cooks Coffee Company (AQSE:COOK / NZE:CCC) is building momentum on multiple fronts, from rising like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland to a growing international footprint across the Middle East and South Asia. Executive Chairman Keith Jackson outlines how a loyal customer base, organic positioning and a franchise-led model are combining to drive top-line growth, while new partnerships and master franchise agreements position the business for its next phase.

In this interview, Jackson highlights accelerating store openings, expanding partnerships with major retail brands, and new master franchise agreements in the UAE and India. With market share still below half of one percent in the UK and just 2.5 percent in Ireland, the runway for expansion remains substantial. The strategy is clear: grow the footprint, strengthen franchisee profitability and convert top-line momentum into bottom-line performance.

Key Moments:

00:11 – 00:32 : Overview of latest strong trading update

: Overview of latest strong trading update 01:20 – 02:26 : Drivers of like-for-like sales growth – loyalty, innovation, digital ordering

: Drivers of like-for-like sales growth – loyalty, innovation, digital ordering 02:49 – 04:16 : Store rollout confidence and market share opportunity

: Store rollout confidence and market share opportunity 05:09 – 05:40 : Partnerships with Dairy Gold, Tesco Ireland and Next UK

: Partnerships with Dairy Gold, Tesco Ireland and Next UK 06:31 – 07:04 : UAE and India master franchise agreements

: UAE and India master franchise agreements 08:04 – 09:06: Outlook for investors and financial trajectory

About Cooks Coffee Company

Cooks Coffee Company is a franchise-based coffee group operating primarily in the UK and Ireland under an organic and ethically focused brand proposition. The company partners with local franchisees to deliver community-led cafés, with additional international expansion underway across the Middle East and South Asia.