Verici Dx: Tutivia Set to Disrupt Transplant Monitoring with Real-Time RNA Insights (Video)

Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) is no longer just a diagnostics innovator—it’s a commercial-stage disruptor with momentum. In this interview, CEO Sara Barrington outlines how their flagship RNA-based test, Tutivia, is outperforming legacy transplant diagnostics, not only in validation trials but now in real-world use. With reimbursement locked in, early commercial traction, and a clear runway to capture a $900M addressable market, Verici Dx is positioned to redefine transplant care. Add in licensing success with Thermo Fisher (Clarava) and pipeline expansion toward fibrosis and urine-based diagnostics, and this is one growth story investors should be watching closely.
Key Moments:
- 00:11 – Interview begins with Sara Barrington, CEO of Verici Dx
- 00:38 – Focus on transplant diagnostics and AI-powered RNA testing
- 01:53 – Why Verici started with kidney transplant and how Clarava (pre-transplant test) fits in
- 02:48 – Tutivia’s role in post-transplant rejection detection
- 04:05 – Overview of test pipeline and unmet clinical needs
- 04:26 – What de-risked and ready for scale-up actually means
- 05:26 – Reimbursement wins including Medicare and Palmetto coverage
- 07:03 – Why validation was intentionally high-risk to gain clinical trust
- 08:20 – Unmatched comprehensiveness vs competitors
- 09:55 – Financial positioning and alignment with investor expectations
- 11:03 – Capital focused on sales, marketing, and KOL engagement
- 12:04 – $900M US market opportunity and Verici’s strategic entry points
- 14:08 – Tutivia’s advantage in early-stage rejection vs. cell-free DNA rivals
- 15:20 – Commercial ramp: scaling sales team from 4 to 15
- 17:09 – Expected news flow: centre expansion, payer contracts, and commercial traction
About Verici Dx:
Verici Dx is a diagnostics company using RNA sequencing and AI-driven modelling to develop personalised tests for transplant patients. Its lead test, Tutivia, assesses rejection risk in kidney transplant patients in real-time.