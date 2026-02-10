Verici Dx: Tutivia Set to Disrupt Transplant Monitoring with Real-Time RNA Insights (Video)

Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) is no longer just a diagnostics innovator—it’s a commercial-stage disruptor with momentum. In this interview, CEO Sara Barrington outlines how their flagship RNA-based test, Tutivia, is outperforming legacy transplant diagnostics, not only in validation trials but now in real-world use. With reimbursement locked in, early commercial traction, and a clear runway to capture a $900M addressable market, Verici Dx is positioned to redefine transplant care. Add in licensing success with Thermo Fisher (Clarava) and pipeline expansion toward fibrosis and urine-based diagnostics, and this is one growth story investors should be watching closely.

Key Moments:

00:11 – Interview begins with Sara Barrington, CEO of Verici Dx

– Focus on transplant diagnostics and AI-powered RNA testing 01:53 – Why Verici started with kidney transplant and how Clarava (pre-transplant test) fits in

– Tutivia’s role in post-transplant rejection detection 04:05 – Overview of test pipeline and unmet clinical needs

– What de-risked and ready for scale-up actually means 05:26 – Reimbursement wins including Medicare and Palmetto coverage

– Why validation was intentionally high-risk to gain clinical trust 08:20 – Unmatched comprehensiveness vs competitors

– Financial positioning and alignment with investor expectations 11:03 – Capital focused on sales, marketing, and KOL engagement

– $900M US market opportunity and Verici’s strategic entry points 14:08 – Tutivia’s advantage in early-stage rejection vs. cell-free DNA rivals

– Commercial ramp: scaling sales team from 4 to 15 17:09 – Expected news flow: centre expansion, payer contracts, and commercial traction

About Verici Dx:

Verici Dx is a diagnostics company using RNA sequencing and AI-driven modelling to develop personalised tests for transplant patients. Its lead test, Tutivia, assesses rejection risk in kidney transplant patients in real-time.