Why vanadium is gaining ground in long-duration energy storage

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium has started to shift from its traditional steel applications into something far more strategic. Its role in energy storage is no longer speculative, and investor attention is turning toward how supply chains and downstream integration could reshape the opportunity.

Vanadium has long been used to harden steel, with most demand historically linked to construction, automotive, and infrastructure. Over 80% of global supply comes from Russia, China, South Africa and Brazil. Pricing has been tightly correlated to Chinese steel production, leaving little long-term visibility for investors. But that pricing model is now being challenged by a very different end use: large-scale energy storage.

Vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) are emerging as a commercially viable solution for grid storage, offering features that directly address the limitations of lithium-ion. They do not degrade as quickly, are non-flammable, and can scale by simply increasing tank size. The electrolyte used in the battery can be reused indefinitely, which helps de-risk long-term costs. This gives vanadium a unique position among critical minerals, as both supply chain control and storage duration become defining issues for renewable energy rollouts.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy-Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1.24m through share issue backed by key investors

Ferro-Alloy Resources has raised £1.24 million through the issue of 20.6 million new shares at 6p each, supported by strategic shareholder Vision Blue Resources and company directors.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources: Enhanced returns for Balasausqandiq vanadium project

Ferro-Alloy Resources has agreed reduced-cost construction terms and substantial financing plans for its Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Kazakhstan.
Ferro-Alloy-Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources reports strong feasibility study for Balasausqandiq project

Ferro-Alloy Resources has reported positive results from its feasibility study on Phase 1 of the Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Southern Kazakhstan, showing a post-tax NPV of US$748 million and an IRR of 22%.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources announces 2025 AGM date

Ferro-Alloy Resources will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting on 14 November 2025 at 2.00 pm local time at the Duke of Richmond Hotel, St Peter Port, Guernsey.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources delivers higher revenues and lower losses in H1 2025

Ferro-Alloy Resources reported revenues of US$2.5 million for the six months to 30 June 2025, up from US$2.1 million a year earlier, supported by stronger molybdenum production.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1 million through 16.7 million share issue

Ferro-Alloy has issued 16,666,667 new shares at 6 p each, raising gross proceeds of £1,000,000 with participation from directors and strategic shareholder VBR. Funds will optimise the carbon black substitute element of the Balasausqandiq Project.

