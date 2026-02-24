Convatec reports 6.5% revenue growth and upgraded medium-term target

Convatec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has announced its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2025

Strong delivery drives revenue growth, margin progress & mid-teens adjusted EPS growth

Upgrading medium-term organic growth target to 6-8%

Key financial highlights for year ended 31 Dec Reported Adjusted5 FY 25 FY 24 Change FY 25 FY 24 Change CC Revenue $2,439m $2,289m 6.5% $2,439m $2,289m 6.5% 5.0% Operating profit $316m $325m (2.7)% $544m $485m 12.1% 10.2% Operating margin 13.0% 14.2% (120) bps 22.3% 21.2% 110 bps 100 bps Diluted EPS 8.6 cents 9.3 cents (7.1)% 17.6 cents 15.2 cents 16.0% Free cash flow to equity† $362m $361m 0.1% Dividend per share 7.244 cents 6.416 cents 13%

Percentage movements throughout this release are calculated on actual unrounded numbers. † Free cash flow to equity has been redefined, separating growth capex & certain non-cash items. On a comparable basis to FY24, free cash flow to equity was $219m (2024: $302m; also see page 15).

FY 25 financial highlights: strong delivery, in line with our guidance

· Organic revenue excluding InnovaMatrix® up 6.4% (2024: 6.8%); including InnovaMatrix® 4.8%1; reported growth 6.5%

· Adjusted operating margin2 up c.110 bps to 22.3%. Adjusted diluted EPS2 up 16.0%

· Strong cash generation funding re-investment & returns: $185m capex, $140m dividend & $300m share buyback

Broad-based organic revenue growth across categories, geographies and products

· AWC4: 4.1%1 ex-InnovaMatrix®, led by a growing contribution from ConvaFoamTM and further Aquacel® Ag+ ExtraTM growth. InnovaMatrix®3 revenue of $69m (<3% of Group), down 30% YoY

· OC4: 4.5%1 supported by new patient starts in the US and Europe, Esteem BodyTM launch and growth in GEM

· CC4: 6.6%1 driven by volume growth in the US, excellent customer service and growing international sales

· IC4: 12.5%1 with continued strong demand for our infusion sets in both diabetes and non-diabetes treatments

Innovative pipeline driving new product launches and winning share

· In AWC, ConvaFoamTM delivered excellent growth and is taking segment share. We also achieved EU and UK regulatory approval for ConvaNioxTM, our highly innovative wound dressing powered by nitric oxide, with revenue expected to grow from 2027

· In OC, Esteem BodyTM performed very strongly and is ahead of our plan. We also secured our first US Group Purchasing Organisation (GPO) contract win in over 5 years, plus a further GPO win post-year end

· In CC, our compact catheter GentleCath AirTM for Women is winning segment share, and we are progressing towards launch of the male version in 2026

· In IC, we achieved our fastest organic growth from new customers and therapies, particularly NeriaTM Guard for AbbVie’s Parkinson’s disease treatment, where we have significantly extended our long-term supply contract

Confidence in FY26 outlook: another year of double-digit EPS2 growth

· Group organic revenue growth excluding InnovaMatrix®3 of 5-7% (unchanged), with growth weighted to H2

· InnovaMatrix® revenue of c.$20m3, representing a headwind of c. 2% of Group revenue in FY26 and c.3% in H1 26

· Adjusted Group operating margin2 ≥23.0%, inclusive of c.20 bps of incremental YoY tariff costs, all in H1

· Double-digit adjusted EPS2 growth (unchanged)

· Capex of $200-$230m, including growth capex of $135-165m, as we invest in all categories to meet rising demand

· Strong cash generation, with c.100% equity cash conversion†

Increasing medium-term organic revenue growth target

· Upgrading annual organic revenue growth target to 6-8% (previously 5-7%) from 2027. This acceleration follows successful implementation of our strategy and will be driven by our rich innovation pipeline

· Mid-20s% (24-26%) adjusted operating margin2 by 2027

· Sustainable double-digit adjusted annual EPS2 growth and double-digit free cash flow to equity CAGR

Jonny Mason, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Convatec performed strongly in 2025, demonstrating further resilient growth. We delivered broad-based organic revenue growth across all categories, supported by new product launches, operating margin expansion, mid-teens growth in adjusted earnings per share and strong cash conversion. “Looking ahead, we are increasing our medium-term revenue growth target to 6-8% from 2027. This acceleration follows the successful implementation of our strategy and is underpinned by our rich innovation pipeline. These results are also testament to our great team of Convatec colleagues who bring our promise of forever caring to life daily for the millions of people around the world who rely on our trusted medical solutions.”

2025 financial summary

· Adjusted operating profit2 up 12.1% to $544m. Reported operating profit down 2.7% to $316m, including a $72m impairment of the Triad intangible asset given the InnovaMatrix® CMS rate change (page 4)

· Adjusted operating margin2 of 22.3%, up c.110 bps YoY. Reported operating margin of 13.0%, down 120 bps YoY

· Adjusted diluted EPS2 increased 16.0% to 17.6 cents. Net finance costs decreased $10m YoY to $68m given lower average net debt; adjusted tax rate unchanged at 24.0%. Reported diluted EPS 8.6 cents (2024: 9.3 cents)

· Record investment to support future growth, with growth capex of $121m (2024: $59m) and operational capex of $64m (2024: $63m) (see page 3)

· Free cash flow to equity5 before growth capex† of $362m (2024: $361m), representing equity cash conversion5 of 101% (2024: 116%). Equity cash conversion on a comparable basis to the prior year was 61% (2024: 97%)

· Secured investment grade status with all three large credit agencies, extended our financing maturity with new $500m ten-year senior unsecured note

· Returned $300m to shareholders via share repurchases

· Net debt of $1,330m (2024: $1,058m), representing an adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.0x (2024: 1.8x), in line with target

· As a sign of confidence in our outlook and strategy, the Board recommends a final dividend of 5.367 cents, resulting in a full year dividend of 7.244 cents, an increase of 13%. The payout ratio of 40% (2024: 42%) of adjusted net profit is in the middle our target range of 35-45%

Investor and analyst presentation

The results presentation will be held at 09:00hrs (UK time) today. The event will be simultaneously webcast and the link can be found here. The full text of this announcement and the presentation for the analysts and investors meeting can be found on the ‘Results centre’ page of the Convatec Investor Relations website.

Scheduled events

Convatec Capital Markets Day 2026 9 April 2026 AGM & trading update for the 4 months ending 30 April 2026 21 May 2026 Half-year results for the six months ending 30 June 2026 4 August 2026

Dividend calendar

Ex-dividend 16 April 2026 Payment date 28 May 2026 Record date 17 April 2026